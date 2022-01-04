If you’re in search of some gaming PC deals, we can get you started with one of the best today. The HP Pavilion TG01-2170 gaming PC is on sale for only $550 at HP today, a savings of $100 from its regular price of $650. It’s an amazing gaming PC for anybody looking to break into the gaming world or build out a new gaming setup. Shipping is free with purchase of this HP Pavilion gaming PC, and a variety of discounts on accessories are being offered alongside its purchase as well.

Whether you’re new to the gaming world or are looking to build out a new gaming setup, this HP Pavilion gaming PC has all of the power, speed, and customizability you’ll need to take on the most intense gaming adventures. It’s powered by an AMD Ryzen 3 processor and an AMD Radeon RX 5500 GPU with 4GB of RAM, which combine to create a powerful gaming engine backed by AMD, one of the most powerful names in graphics processing. The interior specs of this HP Pavilion gaming PC are rounded out by 8GB of RAM and a super-fast 256 solid state drive, both of which are plenty to support a strong gaming setup.

And while this HP Pavilion gaming PC does everything right on the inside, it also looks great on the outside. Power and inputs light up with customizable LED lights, and the tower itself has a cool, industrial feel, yet still maintains a sleek, modern appearance. And, if at any point your gaming adventures hit a bottleneck, this HP Pavilion gaming PC is customizable and expandable. Its design makes it easy to add RAM and a larger capacity solid state drive should you ever need them, and numerous ports allow for expansion with multiple display connectivity options. Once you’ve gotten yourself set up with this HP Pavilion gaming PC, you can even track down some games to show off your gaming PC.

Today you can get the HP Pavilion TG01-2170 gaming PC for only $550 at HP. It’s a great deal even at its regular price, and it’s a steal at this price, which is a savings of $100. Free shipping is included with your purchase of this HP Pavilion gaming PC, and HP is offering discounts on numerous accessories alongside your purchase as well. Grab one now while this deal lasts.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.



Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations