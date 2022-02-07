Snag this HP Pavilion gaming PC deal while it’s only $550

Let the games begin. The HP Pavilion TG01-2170m gaming desktop PC has a fantastic sale at HP today. In fact, it’s one of the best gaming PC deals you’ll see today, as it’s currently marked all the way down to only $550. That’s a savings of $100 from its regular price of $650, and free shipping is included with purchase. If you’re in search of something that will allow you to take your gaming on the go, you can check out our gaming laptop deals and our HP laptop deals, but if the full power of a gaming desktop is what you’re after, read onward for more on how the HP Pavilion gaming desktop suits your gaming experience.

Whether you’re new to the gaming world or a gaming veteran looking to build a new setup, this HP Pavilion gaming PC—like all of the best gaming desktops—has all of the power, speed, and customizability you’ll need to take on the most intense gaming adventures. It’s powered by a Ryzen 3 processor and an AMD Radeon RX 5500 graphics card. These make a potent combination, coming together to power the latest games with smooth and responsive visuals. An enhanced thermal solution also plays its part, keeping this gaming PC cool and quiet even when running demanding games and apps.

This HP Pavilion gaming PC is also a great buy because it’s something you can grow into. The frame is sleek and well-designed, and allows its internal components to be customized and expanded at any point in the future. Access to the PC’s internals is super simple, making things like upgrading RAM or swapping solid-state drives as easy as it gets. This HP Pavilion gaming PC also includes a robust power supply that’s made to handle beefier upgrades, so you can purchase it now at this super low price and load it up with more powerful components should your gaming needs ever require it. Compare the Pavilion vs. the Envy if you’re still not decided.

You can get the HP Pavilion TG01-2170m gaming desktop PC for only $550 over at HP today, but only if you act quickly. This is a savings of $100 from its regular price of $650, and you aren’t likely to be the only gamer looking for a new gaming PC today. Click over to HP to grab yours while this deal lasts.

