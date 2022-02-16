This HP Pavilion gaming PC deal drops the price to just $550

You’ve made the decision to dive into the world of PC gaming, but you’re trying not to break the bank. A great way to start is with a solid pre-built gaming PC that you can eventually upgrade. This HP Pavilion gaming PC is perfect for that, and it’s on sale right now! The Pavilion is $100 off, down to $550 from its usual price of $650. Gaming PC deals and gaming laptop deals like this don’t stick around for long, especially when they’re wrapped up in the hype of a big event, like the Presidents Day HP laptop sales. So jump on this sale before it’s gone!

Whether you’re new to the gaming world or a gaming veteran looking to build a new setup, this HP Pavilion gaming PC—like all of the best gaming desktops—has all of the power, speed, and customizability you’ll need to take on the most intense gaming adventures. It’s powered by a Ryzen 3 processor and an AMD Radeon RX 5500 graphics card. These make a potent combination, coming together to power the latest games with smooth and responsive visuals. An enhanced thermal solution also plays its part, keeping this gaming PC cool and quiet even when running demanding games and apps.

This HP Pavilion gaming PC is also a great buy because it’s something you can grow into. The frame is sleek and well-designed, and allows its internal components to be customized and expanded at any point in the future. Access to the PC’s internals is super simple, making things like upgrading RAM or swapping solid-state drives as easy as it gets. This HP Pavilion gaming PC also includes a robust power supply that’s made to handle beefier upgrades, so you can purchase it now at this super low price and load it up with more powerful components should your gaming needs ever require it. Compare the Pavilion vs. the Envy if you’re still not decided.

You can get the HP Pavilion TG01-2170m gaming desktop PC for only $550 with this HP laptop deal today, but only if you act quickly. This is a savings of $100 from its regular price of $650, and you aren’t likely to be the only gamer looking for a new gaming PC today. Click over to HP to grab yours while this deal lasts.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.



Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations