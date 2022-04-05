Grab this HP gaming laptop while it’s down to only $620

The HP Pavillion series of laptops is a line of laptops that’s been around for a decade now and was the go-to laptop for business or general use, so it’s nice to see an option in the gaming space. While it is more of an entry-level gaming laptop, it’s still great if you want to game on a budget, and HP’s discounting it down to $620 from $800 makes it a great HP laptop deal.

The first thing most people will want to know about is the graphics card, and for this HP Pavillion, it’s a GTX 1650. While not being in the RTX lineup of GPUs, it is still a pretty powerful graphics card and is well suited for those who don’t necessarily play the latest AAA games on the highest settings. The screen is also a mid-tier option, being a 15.6-inch, FHD IPS panel with up to 250 nits of brightness, although we’d recommend you spend an extra $20 and upgrade to the same panel type with the 144Hz refresh rate. Not only will that give you better gaming and general user experience, but it also works best for the market this laptop is targeted to, which is gamers who primarily enjoy shooters like CS:GO or Warzone.

As for the processor, it’s also pretty good, coming in with an AMD Ryzen 5 5600H, so it should handle most productivity software and won’t cause any bottleneck with the GTX 1650. But if you do any editing or production work, then it might be a good idea to spend an extra $120 to upgrade to the AMD Ryzen 7 5800H. Finally, you have the RAM, which sits at 8GBs and is upgradeable to 16GBs, and you also get a 256GB PCIe NVMe SSD, which is also upgradeable to 512GBs or 1TBs, with the 512GB upgrade being worth considering.

All in all, the HP Pavilion gaming laptop packs quite a bit of punch for being an entry-level gaming laptop, and with the discount down to $620 from HP, you could spend the savings on a couple of upgrades. That being said, if you prefer something a bit more powerful but also budget-friendly, we have a few other gaming laptop deals for you to check out.

