  1. Deals
Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site.

Grab this HP gaming laptop while it’s down to only $620

Albert Bassili
By
HP Pavilion Gaming Laptop displayed with headphones, water bottle, and mouse.

The HP Pavillion series of laptops is a line of laptops that’s been around for a decade now and was the go-to laptop for business or general use, so it’s nice to see an option in the gaming space. While it is more of an entry-level gaming laptop, it’s still great if you want to game on a budget, and HP’s discounting it down to $620 from $800 makes it a great HP laptop deal.

The first thing most people will want to know about is the graphics card, and for this HP Pavillion, it’s a GTX 1650. While not being in the RTX lineup of GPUs, it is still a pretty powerful graphics card and is well suited for those who don’t necessarily play the latest AAA games on the highest settings. The screen is also a mid-tier option, being a 15.6-inch, FHD IPS panel with up to 250 nits of brightness, although we’d recommend you spend an extra $20 and upgrade to the same panel type with the 144Hz refresh rate. Not only will that give you better gaming and general user experience, but it also works best for the market this laptop is targeted to, which is gamers who primarily enjoy shooters like CS:GO or Warzone.

As for the processor, it’s also pretty good, coming in with an AMD Ryzen 5 5600H, so it should handle most productivity software and won’t cause any bottleneck with the GTX 1650. But if you do any editing or production work, then it might be a good idea to spend an extra $120 to upgrade to the AMD Ryzen 7 5800H. Finally, you have the RAM, which sits at 8GBs and is upgradeable to 16GBs, and you also get a 256GB PCIe NVMe SSD, which is also upgradeable to 512GBs or 1TBs, with the 512GB upgrade being worth considering.

All in all, the HP Pavilion gaming laptop packs quite a bit of punch for being an entry-level gaming laptop, and with the discount down to $620 from HP, you could spend the savings on a couple of upgrades. That being said, if you prefer something a bit more powerful but also budget-friendly, we have a few other gaming laptop deals for you to check out.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.

Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations

Best Asus laptop deals for April 2022

asus zenbook 14 ux425 review 2020 07

HP is having a SURPRISE SALE on desktops and laptops

The HP Envy desktop PC tower in dark gray.

Best Chromebook deals for April 2022

hp chromebooks the best of amazons 12 days deals chromebook x360 inch hd touchscreen laptop 1

Surface Laptop 4 drops to $1,000 — save $300!

Surface Laptop 4 family on the ground.

With Tesla bleeding money, Elon Musk initiates hardcore spending review

Tesla Model Y front

Elon Musk asks Twitter users if they want an edit button

tesla and spacex ceo elon musk stylized image

NASA’s first space tourism mission to ISS delayed

The International Space Station.

Android 13 will enable two carrier lines on a single eSIM

A phone running Android 13.

Olive Max provides low-cost alternative to hearing aids

Man wearing Olive Max hearing aids.

Plex adds streaming discovery, search, and watchlists

Plex Discover screen.

Six-core CPUs finally overtake quad-core processors on Steam

10th Gen Intel Core processor on a motherboard.

Crazy 360-degree foldable phone rumored from Xiaomi

Xiaomi Mix Fold overview.

Xbox Game Pass April lineup leads off with a heavy hitter

Cover athlete for MLB The Show 22.