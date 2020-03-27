People across the country are finding themselves stuck indoors just as the weather is finally warming up, and many are discovering the pleasures and challenges associated with working from home. If you count yourself among this number and are finding that your current computer isn’t quite up to the task, however, then now’s a good time for a new one, as HP is offering a nice limited-time promo code discount on some of its best laptops and desktops.
This offer lets you take 8% off of any HP PC worth $899 or more through Friday, April 3, giving you the perfect chance to score a new computer if you’re hunkered down and working from home (or even if you’re not but could use a new one anyway). All you need to do is enter the code PC899SAVE at checkout to get your discount. This coupon stacks with many items already on sale, too, so to help you snag the most savings, we’ve rounded up a handful of the best HP laptops and desktops eligible for this promotion so you can grab a new PC for work and play and still have some money left in your pocket.
HP Laptops and 2-in-1s
- HP Envy 17t Laptop — $828 ($72 off): This 17.3-inch laptop is nicely sized to replace a desktop altogether, making it perfect for working at home (although it might not be the best choice for commuting). It packs one of the latest 10th-generation Intel Core i5 CPUs and 8GB of RAM along with an Nvidia MX250 dedicated graphics card that’s good enough for some light gaming after your work is done.
- HP Spectre Folio 13t 2-in-1 Laptop — $938 ($352 off): The HP Spectre Folio is a unique (not to mention gorgeous) 2-in-1 that easily rivals the Microsoft Surface Pro. This super-slim 13.3-inch tablet/laptop hybrid pairs an i5 CPU with 8GB RAM — plenty of power for work and streaming — and comes with a snappy 256GB SSD.
- HP Spectre x360 15t 4K Laptop — $984 ($466 off): If you’re after sleek ultrabook with a standard-sized 15.6-inch display, the HP Spectre x360 15t checks all the boxes. It’s got an Intel Core i7 CPU and a boosted 16GB of RAM, and on top of that, you even get a discrete Nvidia MX150 GPU. This configuration also features a super-crisp 4K fold-flat display, which is very rare to see at this price — although you’ll have to pay extra for the touchscreen upgrade.
- HP Spectre x360 13 2-in-1 Laptop — $1,150 ($400 off): The Spectre x360 13 has been one of our favorite HP laptops for years now and that’s not likely to change any time soon. This 2019 model is particularly solid with its Intel i7 CPU, 16GB, and generously sized 512GB solid state drive. Its gorgeous 13.3-inch 4K fold-down touchscreen makes this package nearly perfect.
HP Gaming and Desktop PCs
- HP Omen 15 Gaming Laptop — $1,150 ($350 off): HP isn’t a name you typically associate with gaming, but you’d be doing yourself a disservice by overlooking this brand. The HP Omen 15 is a great upper-range gaming laptop thanks to its 9th-gen i7 processor, 16GB RAM, and Nvidia GeForce GTX 2060 GPU, which will easily handle modern games at high settings for years to come. You also get both a 256GB SSD and a 1TB HDD.
- HP Omen X 2S RTX Studio Gaming Laptop — $2,024 ($676 off): There’s no other laptop quite like the new HP Omen X 2S, which features a touchscreen interface built into the keyboard area. But what’s under the hood is just as impressive: This one pairs an i7 CPU with 16GB of RAM and a beefy Nvidia GTX 2080 GPU (with 8GB VRAM), plus a very nicely sized 1TB solid state drive.
- HP Omen Obelisk Gaming Desktop PC — $1,380 ($420 off): As good as those Omen laptops are, desktop PCs still reign supreme when it comes to gaming, and this HP Omen Obelisk is one such example. This one comes loaded with a 9th-gen Core i7 CPU, 16GB of RAM, and a Nvidia GeForce GTX 2070 Super discrete graphics card, all of which will handle 1440p gaming at good settings. The 256GB SSD paired with a 1TB HDD also gives you plenty of storage for all your games and other goodies.
- HP Omen Gaming Desktop PC — $2,116 ($384 off): This HP Omen desktop tower is the beefiest gaming PC currently on offer from the brand, and it certainly looks the part with its mean red LED-lit aesthetics and sleek lines. Of course it’s the hardware that counts, and this Omen boasts a Core i7 CPU, 32GB of RAM, and a powerful GeForce RTX 2080 Ti GPU with a whopping 11GB VRAM. A 512GB SSD and 2TB HDD provide all the storage you’ll need.
Looking for more great stuff? Find tech discounts and much more on our curated deals page.
Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.
Editors' Recommendations
- The best cheap HP laptop deals for March 2020
- HP President’s Day Sale is still on: Here are the best extended deals left
- HP Presidents Day laptop deals: Save big on Spectre, Envy, Omen, and more
- The best cheap wireless mouse deals for March 2020
- HP slashes up to 60% on laptops, monitors, and printers for their President’s Day Sale