People across the country are finding themselves stuck indoors just as the weather is finally warming up, and many are discovering the pleasures and challenges associated with working from home. If you count yourself among this number and are finding that your current computer isn’t quite up to the task, however, then now’s a good time for a new one, as HP is offering a nice limited-time promo code discount on some of its best laptops and desktops.

This offer lets you take 8% off of any HP PC worth $899 or more through Friday, April 3, giving you the perfect chance to score a new computer if you’re hunkered down and working from home (or even if you’re not but could use a new one anyway). All you need to do is enter the code PC899SAVE at checkout to get your discount. This coupon stacks with many items already on sale, too, so to help you snag the most savings, we’ve rounded up a handful of the best HP laptops and desktops eligible for this promotion so you can grab a new PC for work and play and still have some money left in your pocket.

HP Laptops and 2-in-1s

HP Gaming and Desktop PCs

HP Omen 15 Gaming Laptop — $1,150 ($350 off): HP isn’t a name you typically associate with gaming, but you’d be doing yourself a disservice by overlooking this brand. The HP Omen 15 is a great upper-range gaming laptop thanks to its 9th-gen i7 processor, 16GB RAM, and Nvidia GeForce GTX 2060 GPU, which will easily handle modern games at high settings for years to come. You also get both a 256GB SSD and a 1TB HDD.

