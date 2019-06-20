Share

When it comes to reliable, budget-friendly laptops, HP is certainly one of the better choices on the market. If you’re looking to buy one, now’s a great time as Amazon is offering the HP 2019 Premium 15.6-inch HD Laptop at an awesome 52% discount. Normally $700, it is now available for only $336. This is a pretty solid deal, but it’s likely that the Prime Day 2019 laptop deals will be just as good.

The HP 2019 Premium 15.6-inch HD Laptop is a midrange computer that offers excellent bang for the buck. For students, workers, or someone else in need of an affordable laptop for basic purposes or to meet professional obligations, this device is a solid option.

This laptop comes pre-installed with the Windows 10 Operating System. It is powered by an AMD dual-core A6-9225 processor with 8GB of RAM. It’s an entry-level chip that integrates two CPU cores clocked between 2.6 to 3GHz. Although not the fastest processor available, it’s still powerful enough for everyday tasks, such as working on MS Office, managing your library, and surfing the web.

In terms of visuals, this HP laptop boasts a 15.6-inch BrightView glossy screen, a 1,366 x 768 resolution (also known as 720p), and the AMD Radeon R4 integrated graphics chipset. Together, these features produce an excellent image quality for internet use, movie watching, basic photo editing, and casual gaming.

With a 1TB hard disk drive (HDD), this device can accommodate your growing collection of photos, music, videos, and other files. It also has a SuperMulti DVD/CD burner that can read or write a wide variety of media formats. This allows you to quickly back up files on DVDs and CDs.

The HD 2019 premium laptop is equipped with multiple connectivity options, including a USB Type 2.0 port, two USB Type 3.0 ports, an HDMI port, a headphone/microphone combo jack, an ethernet port, and a multimedia card slot. It also supports wireless connectivity through Wi-Fi and Bluetooth.

Overall, the HP 2019 Premium 15.6-inch HD Laptop is an inexpensive laptop that delivers in terms of work and productivity. It’s not the best laptop out there, but at this price range, it’s definitely a good value for money. Order yours now on Amazon at a discounted price of $336.

