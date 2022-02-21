HP Presidents Day Sale 2022: Up to 75% OFF laptops and more

HP is bringing its A-game to its Presidents Day sale offerings, which feature some great laptop deals, gaming desktop deals, and 4K display deals, among others. These are the perfect kind of Presidents Day deals for anyone looking to grab a quick discount on a wide range of tech, and by HP, one of the most-respected and biggest names in computing. So whether you’re a student looking for a new laptop, a gamer in search of a new centerpiece for your gaming hub, a working professional trying to grab a great deal, or anything in between, read onward for more information on some of the best HP Presidents Day deals out there.

Best Presidents Day HP Deals

HP 27-inch 4K display — $290, was $390

HP 14-inch laptop — $420 was $550

HP Pavilion gaming desktop — $550, was $650

HP Pavilion x360 laptop — $560, was $700

Reasons to buy:

Beautiful 4K resolution

Micro-edge bezels

Minimalist design

Smooth, tear-free image

Like all of the best 4K monitors, this 27-inch model by HP produces a superior image in stunning 4K, which is 4 times the resolution of Full HD. That sort of resolution brings all of your favorite content to life, whether you’re working late at the office or taking in streaming content on the weekend. With 8 million pixels behind that great image, this 27-inch 4K display creates an immersive experience, whatever you may be up to on it. And in addition to the great image quality, it features AMD FreeSync technology, which presents all of your favorite content without blurring or tearing, even during fast-paced action movies.

While this HP 27-inch 4K display has just about everything you could need on the inside, it’s also an attractive piece of tech on the outside. It features micro-edge bezels that maximize your viewable screen area, and keeps the frame of the display itself out of your eyeline so it’s unobtrusive while taking in a movie or working for long stretches. It is also height adjustable, and can tilt to allow maximum viewability. This HP 27-inch 4K display is sleek, efficient, and produces a gorgeous 4K image, and with this HP Presidents Day deal, it’s incredibly affordable as well.

HP 14-inch laptop — $420, was $550

Reasons to buy:

Powerful specs

Long-lasting battery

Precision touchpad

Super slim design

Whether you’re a student in search of a new computing device or a movie lover looking for a new way to stream, an HP laptop is always a great option. In fact, this HP 14-inch laptop stacks up with the best laptops for college, and with a nice webcam, it even competes with some of the best laptops for videoconferencing. It has loads of power, as it sports an AMD Risen 3 processor, AMD Radeon graphics, 8GB of super-fast RAM, and a 256GB solid-state drive. All of these combine to create a fast, responsive computing experience, and enough storage to house your photos, documents, and other media.

This HP 14-inch laptop is also quite the looker, as it features a modern, slim design, as well as micro-edge bezels, which measure just 6.5 mm, allowing your computing experience to fill more of the screen. It includes all of the comforts you could hope for in a new laptop, including a precision touchpad with multi-touch support, which speeds up navigation and productivity whether you’re browsing the web or working through a spreadsheet. Battery life is top-notch, and it also features HP Fast Charge technology, so you can work on the go without having to hang out near an outlet for too long should you inadvertently run your battery down while out and about.

HP Pavilion gaming desktop — $550, was $650

Reasons to buy:

High-speed performance

Powerful graphics

Sleek design

Customizable and expandable

If you’re new to the gaming world, or if you’re a gaming veteran looking to build a new setup, this HP Pavilion gaming PC, like all of the best gaming desktops, has all of the power, speed, and customizability you could ask for when taking on the most intense gaming adventures. It’s powered by an AMD Risen 3 processor and an AMD Radeon RX 5500 graphics card. These make a lethal combination, coming together to power the latest games with smooth and responsive visuals. An enhanced thermal solution also chips in, keeping this gaming PC cool and quiet even when running demanding games and apps.

This HP Pavilion gaming PC is also a great buy because it’s something you can expand as you grow into your gaming setup. The frame is sleek and well-designed, and allows its internal components to be customized and expanded at any point in the future. Access to the PC’s internals is super simple, making things like upgrading RAM or swapping solid-state drives as easy as it gets. This HP Pavilion gaming PC also includes a robust power supply that’s made to handle more powerful upgrades, so you can purchase it now at this great Presidents Day price and load it up with more powerful components when your gaming needs require it.

HP Pavilion x360 laptop — $560, was $700

Reasons to buy:

Touchscreen

Versatility

Long lasting battery

Multiple viewing angles

The HP Pavilion lineup of laptops is known for being affordable, yet still providing all of the power, portability, and comfort we all require from our computing experiences. Because of this, the HP Pavilion x360 laptop makes a great option for just about anyone. In fact, it’s the kind of laptop that adapts to you, as it features four viewing angles to choose from, allowing you to be productive or take in some content from various angles. It’s a great option for weekend binge-watchers and content creators, as it streams movies with the power of an Intel Core i5 processor and top-notch graphics, and it features 8GB of RAM and 256GB of super-fast solid-state storage, a nice feature for photographers, artists, and other creators.

The HP Pavilion x360 laptop is well designed and super slim, making it a truly go-anywhere device. It has a 14-inch touchscreen with Full HD resolution, a nice feature for anyone who appreciates the functionality of working on a tablet. It has a long battery life and features HP Fast Charging technology, so you can wander off with your work without worrying about tracking down an outlet for long should you run the HP Pavilion x360 dry during a work session. If you’re not sure if an HP Pavilion model is the right laptop for you, you can compare it to HP’s Envy laptop lineup in our HP Envy vs. Pavilion comparison.

