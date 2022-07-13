HP Prime Day sale 2022: laptops and gaming PCs from $280

HP has rolled out its own Prime Day deals to try to take advantage of the increased online traffic caused by Amazon’s annual shopping event. If you’re hoping to enjoy a discount when buying a new laptop or desktop computer, here’s your chance — check out HP’s offers, which start at $280. You have to hurry if there’s a deal that you want to avail though, because we’re not sure how long stocks will last.

HP Laptop 14 — $280, was 430

If you’re looking at Prime Day laptop deals for a reliable machine on a tight budget, the HP Laptop 14 may be what you need. It’s powered by the AMD 3020e processor and AMD Radeon graphics, with 8GB of RAM that’s the sweet spot for most users, according to this laptop buying guide. The laptop also features a 14-inch HD screen with thin bezels to minimize distractions, a long-lasting battery, and a 128GB SSD for storage with Windows 11 Home pre-installed.

Buy Now

HP Pavilion x360 convertible laptop — $450, was $630

For laptop users who value versatility alongside portability, you can’t go wrong with the HP Pavilion x360 convertible laptop. Similar to the best 2-in-1 laptops, it can transform between laptop mode, tent mode, media mode, and tablet mode through the 360-degree hinge on its 14-inch HD touchscreen. The HP Pavilion x360 convertible laptop has what it takes to help you accomplish your daily tasks with its 11th-generation Intel Core i3 processor, integrated Intel UHD Graphics, and 8GB of RAM. It also features a 256GB SSD with Windows 11 Home.

Buy Now

HP Pavilion gaming desktop — $580, was $665

Gamers who are planning to build a new gaming setup might want to start with the HP Pavilion gaming desktop as a relatively affordable CPU option. It’s got 8GB of RAM, which will let you play today’s games if you don’t mind sacrificing some graphic details or frame rate, according to this guide on how to buy a gaming desktop. The HP Pavilion gaming desktop is also equipped with the 10th-generation Intel Core i3 processor, the Nvidia GeForce GTX1650 Super graphics card, and a 256GB SSD with Windows 11 Home. It also comes with a sleek design, and ease of access for when you want to eventually upgrade its components.

Buy Now

HP Omen 16 gaming laptop — $800, was $1,100

If you’ve got your sights set on Prime Day gaming laptop deals, the HP Omen 16 should warrant your consideration. It’s powered by the AMD Ryzen 5 5600H processor, the Nvidia GeForce GTX 1650 graphics card, and 8GB of RAM, with a 512GB SSD for storage and a 16.1-inch Full HD display. These specifications won’t place the machine in line with the best gaming laptops, but they’re more than enough if you want to enjoy today’s most popular games. It also comes with the Omen Tempest Cooling technology, which uses three-sided venting and a five-way airflow to prevent overheating.

Buy Now

HP Envy x360 convertible laptop — $850, was $1,160

Attracted to the versatility of the HP Pavilion x360 convertible laptop, but you want more power from your machine? Then you should go for the HP Envy x360 convertible laptop. It’s also got the 360-degree hinge to switch between four forms, but it packs a stronger punch with the 11th-generation Intel Core i7 processor, integrated Intel Iris Xe graphics, and 16GB of RAM. The laptop also features a 512GB SSD for storage with Windows 11 Home, a 15.6-inch Full HD touchscreen, and HP’s Smart Sense technology that learns your working habits and adjusts system settings accordingly for optimal performance.

Buy Now

Editors' Recommendations