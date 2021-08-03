  1. Deals
Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site.

This HP Chromebook only costs $299 and is perfect for most students

By

Chromebooks occupy a weird space between a full desktop experience and a workstation or laptop, as they’re running Chrome OS instead of Windows or another operating system. Most people don’t even know there are a lot of things Chromebooks can do.

Take HP’s Pro c645 Chromebook, for example, which is on sale for super cheap right now. Dropping $125 off the price, HP has it available for $299 with free shipping. Plus, you can earn some member rewards through HP and get an additional 5% off select accessories you grab with it.

Okay, so it may not be on our list of the best Chromebooks for 2021, but that doesn’t mean the Pro c645 Chromebook is not impressive — it is. It’s sleek and lightweight, perfect for lugging back and forth between home, work, and school. It has considerably more power than most Chromebooks, too, thanks to an AMD Athlon Silver 3050c processor with a 4MB cache and clock speeds from 2.3GHz to 3.2GHz. It also has integrated AMD Radeon graphics, 4GB of DDR4 SDRAM, and 32GB of eMMC storage.

The 14-inch narrow-bezel HD display runs at a native resolution of 1366 x 768, with a 250-nits brightness rating. A 720P HD webcam rests just inside the top bezel. Ports include two USB Super Speed Type-C, two Super Speed USB Type-A, a headphone and mic combo, an HDMI 1.4, and a microSD card slot. Intel AX200 Wi-Fi 6 ensures you have the latest wireless standard with excellent connectivity, plus there’s Bluetooth 5 onboard for syncing wireless peripherals. The whole thing is wrapped in a beautiful silver aluminum chassis.

Normally $424, HP is offering the Pro c645 Chromebook for $299, which is $125 off. You also get free shipping, HP rewards points, and 5% off select accessories — like a carrying bag, care plan, or monitor. Act soon — we don’t know how long this one is going to be available.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.

Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations

Dell vs. HP: Which laptop brand is best for your needs?

dell xps 17 2020 review 06

HP’s sleek enterprise Chromebook gets Intel 11th-gen upgrade

hps enterprise chromebook refreshed with intel 11th gen cpu hp pro c640 g2 3

HP’s Chromebook convertible gets major upgrade with 11th-gen Intel processors

best buy laptop deals hp chromebook x360 14 2 in 1

HP Elite C1030 Chromebook review: Secure, manageable, and really expensive

HP Elite C1030 Chromebook

Best cheap video doorbell deals for August 2021

Google Nest Hello Video Doorbell

The best cheap AT&T phone deals for August 2021

AT&T Store

Best cheap Samsung Galaxy Buds deals for August 2021

Samsung Galaxy Buds+ hands-on held in hand

Best cheap iPhone 12 deals for August 2021: iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro

iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro

Best cheap iPhone 11 deals for August 2021

iphone 11

Best cheap Garmin watch deals for August 2021

prime day garmin smartwatch deals 2020 instinct orange

Best cheap Google Pixel 4 deals for August 2021

like dont google pixel 4 features and xl camera stacked

Best cheap pressure cooker deals for August 2021

ninja foodi xl 8 in 1 pressure cooker deal qvc february 2021

Best cheap Canon camera deals for August 2021

Product photo of Canon EOS Rebel T8i being taken out of camera bag.