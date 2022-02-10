  1. Deals
Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site.

This VR headset deal at HP knocks $100 off the price

Aaron Mamiit
By
Two men using the HP Reverb G2 Virtual Reality Headset.

Whether you prefer consoles or PCs, there’s no shortage of gaming deals that you can take advantage of from different retailers. If you’ve just invested in gaming PC deals, you might want to make the jump into virtual reality by investing in a VR headset. They don’t come cheap, but there are offers like HP’s $100 discount for the HP Reverb G2 Virtual Reality Headset, which lowers its price to $499 from its original price of $599.

The best VR headsets, with sometimes need to be matched with the right gaming PC, will let you break barriers and step into a virtual world. One of your options is the HP Reverb G2 Virtual Reality Headset, which was developed by HP in collaboration with Valve and Microsoft. This means that the VR headset supports the best virtual reality games on the SteamVR and Windows Mixed Reality platforms, so you’ll have a wide range of choices no matter what genre you prefer to play.

The HP Reverb G2 Virtual Reality Headset is equipped with LCD panels featuring 2160 x 2160 resolution per eye for amazing detail, and four built-in cameras that will track all your movements without the need for external sensors. You can stay in virtual reality for hours at a time because of the VR headset’s flexible material and adjustable lenses, while the ergonomic design of the controllers gives them a natural fit in your hands.

If you think it’s time to invest in a VR headset, the HP Reverb G2 Virtual Reality Headset is a fine choice. It’s an even better option because HP is selling the VR headset for just $499 after a $100 discount to its original price of $599. It’s unclear how long the offer will last though, so you don’t have time to waste. Get the HP Reverb G2 Virtual Reality Headset delivered to your doorstep as soon as possible by clicking that Buy Now button immediately.

More gaming deals

The HP Reverb G2 Virtual Reality Headset is a steal with its discounted price from HP, but there are many other offers for gaming computers, consoles, games, and accessories out there if you’re looking for something else. To help you with your search, we’ve rounded up some of the best gaming deals that you can shop for right now.

Razer DeathAdder Essential Gaming Mouse

$24 $50
This gaming mouse features a 6,400 DPI optical sensor, durable mechanical switches of up to 10 million clicks, an accurate scroll wheel, and five programmable buttons. more
Buy at Amazon

Das Keyboard X50Q Programmable RGB Mechanical Gaming Keyboard

$129 $199
Power up your battle station with one of the best keyboards out there -- the Das Keyboard X50Q. Customizable RGB lighting and programmable mechanical Gamma Zulu tactile switches enhance your gaming. more
Buy at Amazon

X Rocker Pro Series Pedestal 2.1 Gaming Chair

$224 $250
This all-purpose chair is perfect for playing video games, but also for watching movies and listening to music. It includes two forward-facing speakers and ported power subwoofers. more
Buy at Amazon

Death Stranding — Director's Cut (PlayStation 5)

$37 $50
Take on the role of Sam Bridges in this upgraded and expanded version of Death Stranding. Additional content includes weapons and vehicles, enemy types, locations, and extra missions. more
Buy at Amazon

XPG 1TB GAMMIX S70 Blade PCIe Gen4 M.2 2280 Internal Gaming SSD for PC and PS5

$130 $160
With its fourth-gen PCIe interface, the new XPG GAMMIX S70 gaming SSD can deliver speeds of up to 7,400 MB/s. It's the perfect upgrade for your PC battle station or PS5. more
Buy at Best Buy

PlayStation 4 (1TB)

$470 $555
This PlayStation 4 comes with internal storage of 1TB, and a DualShock 4 controller. more
Buy at Amazon
We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.

Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations

HP slashed $100 off the OMEN gaming PC

hp omen 25l desktop pc deal december 2020 gaming

Best Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra deals for February 2022

Galaxy S22 Ultra in Phantom Black with S Pen.

Best Samsung Galaxy S22 deals and sales for February 2022

Galaxy S22 and S22 Plus colors.

Best laptop deals and sales for February 2022

Woman using the Asus ProArt Studiobook on a desk.

Our favorite headphones, Sony WH-1000XM4s, are $50 off today

Sony - WH-1000XM4 Wireless Noise-Cancelling Over-the-Ear Headphones - Black

AirPods Max are $99 off right now

Apple AirPods Max

Samsung is having a last-minute SALE on Super Bowl TVs

2021 Samsung QN90A Neo QLED 4K TV

5 cool Nintendo Direct announcements you may have missed

Klonoa and Huepow jump together in the key art for Klonoa: Door to Phantomile.

Everything we know about Call of Duty 2022

Soldiers infiltrating building in Modern Warfare.

How Moonfall’s VFX used real physics to bring the moon down

A shuttle floats through space with the moon in the background in a scene from Moonfall.

The Samsung Galaxy Book Pro is $450 cheaper today

Samsung - Galaxy Book Pro 360 - Silver

AirPods 2 dropped to $99 at Amazon today

Apple AirPods 2 - Charging Case - In-ear Headphones

Dell slashed $230 off this curved gaming monitor’s price

Dell 32-inch curved gaming monitor with a stand.