This VR headset deal at HP knocks $100 off the price

Whether you prefer consoles or PCs, there’s no shortage of gaming deals that you can take advantage of from different retailers. If you’ve just invested in gaming PC deals, you might want to make the jump into virtual reality by investing in a VR headset. They don’t come cheap, but there are offers like HP’s $100 discount for the HP Reverb G2 Virtual Reality Headset, which lowers its price to $499 from its original price of $599.

The best VR headsets, with sometimes need to be matched with the right gaming PC, will let you break barriers and step into a virtual world. One of your options is the HP Reverb G2 Virtual Reality Headset, which was developed by HP in collaboration with Valve and Microsoft. This means that the VR headset supports the best virtual reality games on the SteamVR and Windows Mixed Reality platforms, so you’ll have a wide range of choices no matter what genre you prefer to play.

The HP Reverb G2 Virtual Reality Headset is equipped with LCD panels featuring 2160 x 2160 resolution per eye for amazing detail, and four built-in cameras that will track all your movements without the need for external sensors. You can stay in virtual reality for hours at a time because of the VR headset’s flexible material and adjustable lenses, while the ergonomic design of the controllers gives them a natural fit in your hands.

If you think it’s time to invest in a VR headset, the HP Reverb G2 Virtual Reality Headset is a fine choice. It’s an even better option because HP is selling the VR headset for just $499 after a $100 discount to its original price of $599. It’s unclear how long the offer will last though, so you don’t have time to waste. Get the HP Reverb G2 Virtual Reality Headset delivered to your doorstep as soon as possible by clicking that Buy Now button immediately.

The HP Reverb G2 Virtual Reality Headset is a steal with its discounted price from HP, but there are many other offers for gaming computers, consoles, games, and accessories out there if you're looking for something else.

