There are a lot of laptops out there, but not very many are nearly as luxurious as the HP Spectre Folio 2-in-1. Unlike most portable computers, the Spectre Folio incorporates fine leather into its aesthetic. Upon first look, you may mistake it for a leather-wrapped notebook, but upon closer inspection, you’ll see that the leather actually serves as the Folio’s chassis. Despite looking like a fine leather portfolio, this HP laptop is still a legit 2-in-1. We liked this beauty enough to give it an 8 out 10 in our review, and we’re excited to be giving one away to one lucky winner.

With an 8th generation Intel Core i7 processor, 8 GB of memory, and 256 GB of SSD storage, the HP Spectre Folio is more than just pretty, it’s pretty powerful. The 13-inch Full HD display, paired with tablet capabilities, make it an excellent laptop for work or play. Unlike most 2-in-1 laptops, however, the Folio does things very differently. If you take a look at the HP Spectre x360 for example, you’ll notice that the screen folds over the back, leaving the keyboard exposed underneath. The Folio actually flips inward to cover the keyboard, allowing that nice genuine leather to keep protecting the bottom of the laptop.

While the internal components and convertible nature of the HP Spectre Folio are certainly up to par, it’s the battery life and display that really stand out. The display is significantly better than older HP Spectre models on the market right now, so if you’re looking for a notebook with a gorgeous Full HD display, the Folio is one of the better options available to you. What’s more, the HD display and processing power don’t take away from the battery life of the laptop.

We have various ways of testing battery performance, and the results of these tests put the overall battery life between 5.7 and 17 hours. If you’re someone who loves to watch endless videos on your laptop, this is a great notebook to do it with. Since the Full HD display doesn’t drain the battery as fast as many other comparable laptops, you can watch local videos on the Folio for up to 17 hours and 18 minutes.

Overall, the HP Spectre Folio is a unique and powerful laptop to have in your arsenal. The genuine leather and overall luxury feel make it one of the fanciest convertible notebooks on the market right now. Coming in at around $1,500 direct from HP, it isn’t exactly the most affordable laptop you can buy. But if you can’t spring for the glorious leather Folio, you can still enter to win one by dropping your info in the box below. You can also take a look at the massive HP sale going on right now to browse more options.

Note: If you decide to buy this laptop direct from the HP store and just so happen to win it as well, HP will reimburse you for your purchase.