Save $300 on the HP Spectre x360 2-in-1 laptop today

When you’re looking for laptop deals to upgrade your current machine, you may be overwhelmed with all the options out there. If you don’t know where to begin your search, you might want to start with HP laptop deals, which include HP’s $300 discount for the extremely versatile HP Spectre x360 convertible laptop that brings its price down to $1,100 from its original price of $1,400. The 2-in-1 laptop will arrive in time for Christmas, but you need to finalize your purchase as soon as possible.

The HP Spectre x360 convertible laptop is powered by the 11th-generation Intel Core i5 processor, 8GB of RAM, and Intel Iris XE Graphics, which makes it more than capable of handling daily activities such as browsing the internet, watching streaming content, and working on presentations. The device comes pre-installed with Windows 11 Pro, and according to Digital Trends’ laptop buying guide, Windows is the standard for many business-related programs, so it’s perfect for both professionals working from home and students attending online classes. There’s also a 512GB SSD, which offers more than enough space to store your important software and documents.

The device is among Digital Trends’ best 2-in-1 laptops, with its 13.5-inch touchscreen at the center of its various forms. You can use the HP Spectre x360 as a traditional laptop, or fold the screen all the way back to transform it into a tablet, depending on what you need for the situation. The laptop also automatically changes the screen’s settings depending on your environment for the best viewing experience, while the Smart Sense feature adjusts to your work habits to maintain optimal performance at all times.

If you need a new laptop, or if you want to give one as a gift to a loved one for the holidays, you should go for the HP Spectre x360 convertible laptop. It’s currently on sale from HP at $300 off which lowers its price to $1,100 from its original price of $1,400. The 2-in-1 laptop will arrive before Christmas if you purchase it now as shipping channels aren’t that congested yet. That could change at any moment though, so you better hurry and click that Buy Now button for the HP Spectre x360 convertible laptop as soon as you can.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.



Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations