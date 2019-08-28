The big mid-summer promotions may have already passed, but the best Labor Day sales have already begun. While students may be bemoaning the end of their summer vacation, bargain hunters have plenty to be happy about, and HP is currently offering some late August deals on a few of our favorite laptops. Two of the highlights of the sale include nice discounts on the latest HP Spectre x360 and Spectre Folio 2-in-1s that can save you between $150 and $200 — if you’re looking for a new ultra-light work laptop for work, a new school year, or just everyday use, read on.

Though the HP Labor Day sale has just begun, the computing retailer isn’t the only one with deals going on right now. Dell’s massive sale has dropped prices on XPS 13 laptops, 4K TVs, and more. Lenovo is also having a promotion you’ll want to take a look at, offering some of the best laptop deals as we head into the weekend.

HP Spectre x360 13 2-in-1 laptop

The HP Spectre x360 13 is a top contender for our all-time favorite 2-in-1 laptop. The latest version is a gem: Packing an eighth-generation Intel Core i5 CPU and 8GB of onboard RAM, the HP Spectre x360 offers plenty of power for daily work, multi-tasking, and entertainment despite its sleek and light ultrabook frame. Its 2-in-1 functionality means that the fold-flat 13-inch Full HD touch display does double duty as a tablet, and it even comes with an HP Pen — no need to purchase one separately.

The HP Spectre x360 13 is also a pretty good value for one of these 2-in-1 ultrabooks, many of which sail well north of $1,000. A $200 discount lets you grab this configuration for $950 from HP right now (and you can upgrade components if you want some more horsepower, storage, or a 4K display).

HP Spectre Folio 13 2-in-1 laptop

The Folio may be overshadowed by other models in the HP Spectre lineup like the aforementioned x360 13, but this laptop/tablet hybrid is a great alternative to more conventional 2-in-1 laptops for users looking for something even thinner and lighter. The HP Spectre Folio is also a superb alternative to (and potentially a better value than) the Microsoft Surface Pro tablets. This featherweight touchscreen convertible also comes with a gorgeous leather-wrapped exterior and keyboard case that feels as good as it looks, plus an HP Pen stylus for use with its excellent Full HD touchscreen display.

Its unique convertible design is more well-thought-out when compared to those of its competitors, keeping the keyboard protected at all times, even when you’re using it in tablet mode (whereas other 2-in-1s often leave the keyboard exposed to damage and debris). A $150 discount brings the HP Spectre Folio 13 2-in-1 laptop down to $1,150 right now.

