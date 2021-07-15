  1. Deals
The best HP laptop just got a massive price cut — but not for long

An HP laptop with the screen open.

If you’re looking for a new laptop, and a 2-in-1 convertible device sounds pretty appealing, you’re going to love this HP Spectre x360 convertible laptop deal we’ve just spotted. As part of the HP 72 Hour Flash Sale, you can pick up a stylish and practical HP Spectre x360 laptop for just $900, saving you $150 on the usual price. This is a great time to enjoy the rich benefits of a laptop that also doubles up as a tablet, all for a lot less than usual. You’ll need to be quick, though, as this sale is only available for a strictly limited time only.

In our review of the HP Spectre x360, we described it as the convertible 2-in-1 perfected because it’s simply that great a device. For the money, you get an 11th-generation Intel Core i5 processor, 8GB of RAM, 256GB of solid-state drive storage, and a gorgeous 13.3-inch full HD display. Of course, the display is a touchscreen device, so you can easily switch between using the laptop as a regular laptop or as a more tactile tablet instead. It’s these benefits that are why the best 2-in-1 laptops are becoming so much more appealing than before.

Effectively, by purchasing the HP Spectre x360, you get the best of both worlds. You can use it as a regular laptop, typing up documents and being super productive before switching over to tablet mode to relax with your favorite streaming shows or opting to get more tactile with reports and presentations you need to complete. The HP Spectre x360 offers fantastic battery life, along with other useful features such as an un-hackable webcam kill switch and a microphone mute button.

A great way to be more productive and enjoy yourself more, the HP Spectre x360 is available right now as part of the HP 72 Hour Flash Sale for just $900. That’s a saving of $150 on the usual price, making it a great time to buy. Just remember to hit the Buy button fast. Stock is strictly limited.

