Choosing a laptop is one of the hardest decisions you’ll make all year. Whatever you choose to buy is likely going to be your only laptop for a while, so you don’t want to end up stuck with something that doesn’t perfectly suit your needs. With brands like Dell, Microsoft, HP, Lenovo, and Apple all offering great options, it really comes down to what you’re looking for in a personal computer — as well as the price. If you’re hoping for something more powerful that will last more than a few months, you’ll probably need to invest $1,000 or more. Unless, of course, you take advantage of the Presidents’ Sale on the HP Spectre x360 13t. With a new discounted price tag of $899, these savings on one of the best 2-in-1 laptops are hard to pass up.

The HP Spectre x360 13t comes loaded with an 8th-generation Intel Core i5 processor, UHD graphics card, and Windows 10 already installed. With 8 GB of memory and 256 GB of SSD storage, it comes with all of the space you need — unless you’re downloading a ton of photos or videos, or trying to run Photoshop all day. Additionally, it comes with a whopping 16 hours and 45 minutes of battery life, which allows this HP Spectre laptop to handle a full day of work without needing to be plugged in.

This HP Spectre x360 laptop can keep up with most laptops and 2-in-1s on the market. We actually liked it enough to give it a near-perfect 9 out 10 in our review and a place in our hearts as one of the best 2-in-1 laptops money can buy. It can quickly convert from a computer to a tablet just by flipping the screen. With full touchscreen capabilities, this feature makes the Spectre x360 ideal for work, play, and streaming videos pretty much wherever you are. It even comes with a digital pen, allowing you to take notes, sketch ideas, or just make some digital doodles directly on your device without feeling bad about getting fingerprints on the screen.

The HP Spectre x360 is normally priced at $1,150, but with the sale going on right now, you can get it for just $899.

The HP Presidents' Day sale doesn't only apply to the HP Spectre x360, it also covers a range of affordable laptops, all-in-one PCs, and printers. If you're looking to upgrade your digital life with some brand-new tech, this HP sale makes now the perfect time to save with discounts of up to 56 percent.

