When you’re looking for laptop deals, gaming laptop deals, and 2-in-1 laptop deals, you should always take a look at HP laptop deals for available offers. If you’ve got your mind set on making a purchase, the good news is that HP is apparently having a surprise sale for a variety of its products, so you can enjoy significant savings when building or upgrading your computer setup.

You’ll be able to enjoy discounts when buying monitors and laptops from HP, but you need to hurry if you don’t want to miss out on these savings. We’ve rounded up some of the best deals that HP is offering, but feel free to look around if you want to discover more offers that will catch your eye.

HP X27 gaming monitor — $230, was $260

If you need to buy a new gaming monitor to keep up with your upgraded gaming PC, look no further than this offer for the HP X27. The monitor supports up to Full HD resolution for sharp details and vivid colors, with AMD’s FreeSync Premium technology that eliminates tearing while you play games. It’s also Eyesafe certified, filtering out harmful blue light that can cause eye fatigue. There’s no telling how long stocks will last, so if you want the HP X27 gaming monitor on your desk as soon as possible, click that Buy Now button right away.

HP 15Z laptop — $430, was $550

The HP 15z is an affordable machine with reliable performance through its AMD Ryzen 5 processor, 8GB of RAM, and AMD Radeon graphics card, with a 15.6-inch HD display and a 128 GB solid-state drive for storage. If your budget’s tight, the HP 15z may be the laptop that you need, especially with HP’s $120 discount that brings its price further down to $430 from its original price of $550.

HP Pavilion x360 2-in-1 laptop — $600, was $750

The HP Pavilion x360 adds versatility with a hinge that allows for four modes for the 2-in-1 laptop, ranging from tablet form to laptop form. It’s powered by the 11th-generation Intel Core i5 processor, 8GB of RAM, and Intel Iris Xe graphics, with a 15.6-inch HD touchscreen and a 256GB SSD for storage. The HP Pavilion x360 is discounted by $150, bringing the 2-in-1 laptop’s price down to $600 from its original price of $750.

HP Envy x360 2-in-1 laptop — $950, was $1,120

The HP Envy x360 is also a 2-in-1 laptop, but it offers better performance through its 11th-generation Intel Core i7 processor, 16GB of RAM, and Intel Iris Xe graphics, with even more space through its 512GB SSD and an improved 15.6-inch Full HD touch screen. The HP Envy x360 is available for $950 after a $170 discount to its original price of $1,120 for a deal that may be too hard to ignore.

HP Elite Folio 2-in-1 notebook PC — $1,895, was $2,961

A 2-in-1 notebook PC offers powerful performance and versatility between a laptop and a tablet, and the HP Elite Folio doesn’t disappoint with its Qualcomm Snapdragon 8c Gen 2 processor, 8GB of RAM, and integrated Qualcomm graphics. The 256GB NVMe SSD provides ample space for your software and files, while the 13.5-inch WUXGA+ display is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 5. You can buy the HP Elite Folio at $1,66 off, lowering the 2-in-1 notebook PC’s price to $1,895 from $2,961.

HP Elite Dragonfly Max 2-in-1 notebook PC — $2,410, was $3,347

The HP Elite Dragonfly Max is a top-of-the-line 2-in-1 notebook PC that packs the 11th-generation Intel Core i7 processor, 16GB of RAM, and Intel Iris Xe graphics, supported by a 13.3-inch Full HD touchscreen and a 512GB NVMe SSD for storage. If you need relentless performance, go for the HP Elite Dragonfly Max, which is available for $2,410 after a $937 discount to its original price of $3,347.

