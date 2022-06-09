 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Deals
  3. Computing

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Save $300 when you buy two 4K monitors from HP today

Aaron Mamiit
By
Two units of the HP V28 4K monitor side by side, with a nature scene on their screens.

There are many advantages to working with a dual-monitor setup, but there’s one obvious disadvantage — if you need two displays, you’re going to spend twice as much. Fortunately, there are monitor deals that you can take advantage of so that you’ll enjoy some savings along the way. One of the offers that you should consider comes from HP, one of the most trusted names in the computing industry. The HP V28 dual monitor bundle, which includes two units of the HP V28 4K monitor, is currently on sale for $451, after a $309 discount to its original price of $760.

The HP V28 4K monitor features a 28-inch display with 4K Ultra HD resolution, which is a shared characteristic among the best monitors, for sharper images that will give you a clearer look at the content that’s on the screen. The monitor supports AMD’s FreeSync technology, which allows AMD’s graphics cards to control the refresh rate of a connected monitor, eliminating tearing and blur when you’re watching your favorite shows or playing video games.

To make using the HP V28 4K monitor more comfortable, you can adjust its angle anywhere between a forward tilt of 5 degrees to a backward tilt of 23 degrees. The monitor can also protect your eyes with its Low Blue Light Mode, which reduces the blue light that can strain your eyes by shifting the screen’s colors to a warmer spectrum and making whites more natural.

If you want to reap the benefits of using dual monitors, or you just happen to need two displays after buying a pair of CPUs from desktop computer deals, then this offer for the HP V28 dual monitor bundle is definitely for you. You’ll get two units of the HP V28 4K monitor at $309 off, bringing the bundle’s price down to just $451 from its original price of $760. The discount’s a part of HP’s ongoing flash sale, and while there’s still time remaining, we’re not sure how long stocks will last. You have to hurry if you don’t want to miss out on getting the HP V28 dual monitor bundle for much cheaper than usual.

Editors' Recommendations

No Xbox? No problem. Game Pass is coming to Samsung smart TVs this summer

The Xbox app runs on a Samsung TV.

The Black Shark 5 Pro delivers gaming goodness without the headaches

Black Shark 5 Pro in hand showing back of phone.

Nvidia’s 40-series GPUs could blow the lid off your power supply

Graphics card inside the Maingear Vybe.

Today’s best deals: Get a 75-inch TV for $650, Dell laptop for $225

memorial day sales you can shop now 2020 early

Best Dyson Deals: Save on purifying fans, cordless vacuums

The Dyson Cyclone V10 Animal cordless vacuum cleaning a mess made by a baby.

Best Ninja Foodi deals for June 2022

amazon drops ninja op302 foodi price cooker4

Best Instant Pot deals for June 2022

instant pot duo crisp duo80 duo60 bestbuy walmart deals 60 7 in 1

KEF’s second-generation LSX II connects to all your audio

The red KEF LSX ii is sitting on a mantle next to some books and an audio device.

Best GoPro alternative action camera deals for June 2022

campark act74 action camera amazon deal

FBI zaps darknet marketplace selling Social Security data

A dark mystery hand typing on a laptop computer at night.

Twitter acts to save Elon Musk acquisition deal, report says

Twitter logo in white stacked on top of a blue stylized background with the Twitter logo repeating in shades of blue.

James Webb Space Telescope struck by micrometeoroid

The James Webb Space Telescope.

This Razer Blade firmware update could improve GPU performance

razer blade 17 review 4