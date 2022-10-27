Gamers no longer have to wait for this year’s Black Friday gaming laptop deals, as Best Buy’s Black Friday Deals event already brings bargain prices, such as $480 for the HP Victus 15 gaming laptop. Not only will you be saving $320 on the gaming laptop’s original price of $800 if you purchase it now from the Best Buy Black Friday sale, but you’ll also avoid the shopping rush that builds up as the holiday season draws closer. These reasons should be more than enough for you to add the HP Victus 15 to your cart and check out immediately.

Why you should buy the HP Victus 15 gaming laptop

With its larger counterpart, the HP Victus 16, among Digital Trends’ best gaming laptops, you know that you can’t go wrong with the HP Victus 15. You’ll be able to fully enjoy the graphics of the latest video games on its 15.6-inch display, which offers Full HD resolution and a refresh rate of up to 144Hz. The laptop’s dual speakers complete the immersive gaming experience, as they feature Audio by Bang & Olufsen that ensures loud, clear, and dynamic sound.

The HP Victus 15 can run best PC games with the help of its 12th-generation Intel Core i5 processor and Nvidia GeForce GTX 1650 graphics card. It’s got 8GB of RAM, which our laptop buying guide says is the sweet spot for most users, and a 512GB SSD provides ample space for you to install several AAA titles at a time with all their updates and DLC. With Windows 11 Home out of the box, you can start using the HP Victus 15 as soon as you boot it up, and if it ever runs low on battery, the gaming laptop can go from zero to 50% after just 30 minutes of being plugged in with HP’s fast-charging technology.

The HP Victus 15 is a reliable gaming laptop that’s an even more attractive option because of the $320 discount in Best Buy’s early Black Friday deals. You’ll only have to pay $480 for this machine instead of its sticker price of $800, and you’ll avoid the chaos of the shopping holiday as it will be delivered to your doorstep. You need to hurry though because we’re not sure how long this bargain will be available — finalize your purchase for the HP Victus 15 as fast as you can.

