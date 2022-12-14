If you were worried you were running out of time to find ideal gaming PC deals in time for the holidays, don’t be. Right now, HP has the ideal deal for anyone looking for a great starter gaming PC that doesn’t cost a fortune. The HP Victus 15L gaming desktop is on sale for $580 saving you $200 off the regular price of $780. A great place for any aspiring PC gamer to start, it’s a well-designed system with all the essentials you need. Even better, if you order today, it’ll arrive in time for the holidays. Let’s take a closer look at why it’s worth your time and money.

Why you should buy the HP Victus 15L

While the HP Victus 15L may not rival the very best gaming desktops, it is made by HP who has developed the best gaming desktop around. That means you can be confident that the HP Victus 15L is well-designed. It includes an AMD Ryzen 5 5600G processor along with 8GB of memory and an AMD Radeon RX 6400. It also has 256GB of SSD storage. While this isn’t high-end hardware, it is what you need to still be able to play your favorite games if you don’t mind tweaking detail levels.

Appreciating that a gaming PC is different from the best desktop computers, the HP Victus 15L offers 9 USB ports so you can easily hook up all your accessories without a problem. To further assist you, the HP Omen Gaming Hub is also preinstalled so you have complete control over everything from your system’s vitals to being able to tweak the RGB lighting on the PC’s case. A sleek-looking case, the RGB lighting really makes it stand out without being too garish. You can even use the Omen Gaming Hub to overclock components as well as tweak the fan controls as needed. There’s also 5.1 surround sound for anyone keen to hear more from their favorite games or when streaming content during some downtime.

Ordinarily priced at $780, the HP Victus 15L is currently down to $580 at HP. With a saving of $200, this could be the ideal gift for the gamer in your life. Buy it now and it’ll arrive in time for the holidays so this is a great opportunity to get more for less.

Editors' Recommendations