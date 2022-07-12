Prime Day brings a $230 price cut for this HP Victus gaming laptop

Prime Day deals are underway, and one that’s caught our eye is this HP Victus Prime Day deal. Right now, you can buy a HP Victus 15.6-inch gaming laptop for $870 at Amazon, saving you $230 off the usual price of $1,100. Deals that make gaming laptops more affordable is just what we like to see on Prime Day. Here’s why this HP Victus Prime Day deal is worth your time.

Why you should buy this HP Victus gaming laptop

There’s no shortage of Prime Day gaming laptop deals out there, but if you’re looking to keep costs a little lower than the average gaming laptop, while still being able to play plenty of games, you’ll appreciate this HP Victus Prime Day deal. The HP Victus comes from one of the best laptop brands around, which is always a solid starting point when shopping for a gaming laptop. Under the hood, you get an AMD Ryzen 7 5800H processor, along with 16GB of memory. Accompanying that reliable set of specs is 512GB of SSD storage. That’s pretty good going across the board — 16GB of memory is just what you want when playing the latest games. And many gaming laptops at this price range only offer 256GB of SSD storage, so 512GB is very welcome.

Of course, gaming laptops require a good graphics card, and this HP Victus Prime Day deal provides that. It has a Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 Ti card, which is more than capable of playing the latest games. A 15.6-inch IPS display further ensures your games looks good thanks to its 144Hz refresh rate, which makes action look super smooth even when things get pretty fast-paced. Those are the kinds of things you need to look out for among the best gaming laptops, so it’s refreshing to see a more affordable option also include a great display.

While the HP Victus may not quite rival the best thin and light gaming laptops when it comes to size and weight, it still looks pretty sleek and stylish. Its Mica Silver finish looks good, matching the more professional aesthetic of the best laptops, while you also get the benefit of a full-sized, all-in-one gaming keyboard that gives you plenty of space for your fingers. A larger touchpad is convenient as well. Other useful features include an HD camera with Temporal Noise Reduction, so when you need to take a video call, it eliminates unwanted background noise. This HP Victus Prime Day deal is incredibly tempting for anyone keen to game on the move and who also needs to be a little practical from time to time.

