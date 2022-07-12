 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Deals
  3. Computing

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Prime Day brings a $230 price cut for this HP Victus gaming laptop

Jennifer Allen
By
HP Victus placed outside while displaying an attractive background.
Mark Coppock/Digital Trends

Prime Day deals are underway, and one that’s caught our eye is this HP Victus Prime Day deal. Right now, you can buy a HP Victus 15.6-inch gaming laptop for $870 at Amazon, saving you $230 off the usual price of $1,100. Deals that make gaming laptops more affordable is just what we like to see on Prime Day. Here’s why this HP Victus Prime Day deal is worth your time.

Why you should buy this HP Victus gaming laptop

There’s no shortage of Prime Day gaming laptop deals out there, but if you’re looking to keep costs a little lower than the average gaming laptop, while still being able to play plenty of games, you’ll appreciate this HP Victus Prime Day deal. The HP Victus comes from one of the best laptop brands around, which is always a solid starting point when shopping for a gaming laptop. Under the hood, you get an AMD Ryzen 7 5800H processor, along with 16GB of memory. Accompanying that reliable set of specs is 512GB of SSD storage. That’s pretty good going across the board — 16GB of memory is just what you want when playing the latest games. And many gaming laptops at this price range only offer 256GB of SSD storage, so 512GB is very welcome.

Of course, gaming laptops require a good graphics card, and this HP Victus Prime Day deal provides that. It has a Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 Ti card, which is more than capable of playing the latest games. A 15.6-inch IPS display further ensures your games looks good thanks to its 144Hz refresh rate, which makes action look super smooth even when things get pretty fast-paced. Those are the kinds of things you need to look out for among the best gaming laptops, so it’s refreshing to see a more affordable option also include a great display.

While the HP Victus may not quite rival the best thin and light gaming laptops when it comes to size and weight, it still looks pretty sleek and stylish. Its Mica Silver finish looks good, matching the more professional aesthetic of the best laptops, while you also get the benefit of a full-sized, all-in-one gaming keyboard that gives you plenty of space for your fingers. A larger touchpad is convenient as well. Other useful features include an HD camera with Temporal Noise Reduction, so when you need to take a video call, it eliminates unwanted background noise. This HP Victus Prime Day deal is incredibly tempting for anyone keen to game on the move and who also needs to be a little practical from time to time.

Editors' Recommendations

Best Prime Day deals 2022: What (and what not) to buy today

Best Prime Day 2022 Deals graphic with multiple products.

Samsung’s compact Freestyle projector is $100 off for Prime Day

samsung freestyle projector deal crutchfield june 2022 lifestyle

Shark’s self-emptying robot vacuum is 56% off for Prime Day

The Shark IQ Robot Self-Empty XL robot vacuum emptying its contents.

Don’t wait — Prime Day means you can finally buy a GPU below list price

AMD RX 6600 among other graphics cards.

Echo Show 10 Prime Day deal brings a killer $70 discount

Drop In on the Amazon Echo Show 10.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 is $300 off for Amazon Prime Day 2022

Camera viewfinder on the Galaxy Z Fold 3.

Should you buy a TV on Amazon Prime Day 2022?

LG 48-inch C1 OLED on wall in living room.

Halo Infinite’s co-op test didn’t launch yesterday, but it’s still coming soon

A team of Spartans gear up for battle in Halo Infinite.

Best Prime Day deals 2022: What (and what not) to buy today

Best Prime Day 2022 Deals graphic with multiple products.

Don’t miss this LG C1 OLED TV Prime Day deal — save $300

The LG 55-inch C1 OLED TV hangs on the wall in a living room.

Best laptop deals at Best Buy for Prime Day: Get a Chromebook for $99

Lenovo Chromebook 3 on a desk.

Prime Day Laptop Deal: Get the HP Spectre x360 for $470 off

The HP Spectre x360 16 on a white desk.

Prime Day deal: Get up to 26% off Tiny 4K webcam, or 35% off OBSBOT gear

OBSBOT Tiny 4K Webcam on desk for remote work.