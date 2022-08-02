 Skip to main content
If you’ve ever considered a workstation laptop, this deal is for you

While many of us are returning to our offices, there are still a ton of people who are still working from home. If that sounds like you, then it may be time to turn your laptop setup into a professional workstation, which is exactly what the HP ZBook was made to do. Even better, HP is offering a huge discount on this powerhouse machine. Right now, you can save $1,763 off its original price of $3,532, meaning that you can bring this mighty laptop home for $1,769 — that’s just shy of a 50% discount! Keep reading to find out why this is a must-have computer for your home office, not to mention one of the best HP laptop deals we’ve seen, and click below to add one to your cart ASAP.

Why you should buy the HP ZBook Power

HP’s ZBook Power 15.6-inch laptop was made to redefine your work-from-home setup. Featuring a 12th-generation Intel Core i7 processor and 16GB of RAM, the ZBook was made so that you can run multiple CPU-heavy programs all at once without the performance of your machine missing a beat. With its 15.6-inch Full HD display, you have all of the screen real estate you need to make presentations and have companywide Zoom meetings via a 720p webcam.

The ZBook’s Z Turbo drive delivers faster-than-ever storage, exceeding even solid state speeds, and up to 21 times faster than traditional hard drives. This laptop was designed for collaboration; you can launch calls from anywhere using Skype with HP’s noise cancellation technology, and shortcut keys make working on projects with team members easier than ever before. Best of all, its security system is more advanced than any your standard laptop computers, and is protected by HP Sure Start, which means your data is secure, as well as your identity.

While there are so many compelling laptop deals, none offer the promise of upgrading your work-from-home space quite like the HP ZBook Power 15.6-inch workstation laptop. Score one today for $1,769 — nearly 50% off its original $3,532 price — and you’ll be working smarter, not harder.

