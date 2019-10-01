Amazon lets you save $108 on this fantastic Huawei Mate 20 Lite

Want a phone with a superb front camera system for the perfect, Instagram-ready selfie? Then the Huawei Mate 20 Lite is a great option. In fact, this phone has not one but two front-facing lenses and is made even more advanced by A.I. assistance. This midrange phone from the Chinese tech giant not only boasts incredible photographic skills, but also plenty of other features, a big sharp screen, and superb battery life.

Right now, you can get a factory unlocked unit of the Mate 20 Lite on Amazon for a huge $108 off. Pay $192 instead of $300. On top of this already excellent deal, you can get an additional $50 off instantly upon approval for the Amazon Rewards Visa card, bringing the price lower to $142.

The Huawei Mate 20 Lite is a very good-looking phone. Sure, it has an annoying notch, but it’s there for a good reason: It houses the primary 24-megapixel lens and the 2-megapixel depth-sensing lens. The front cams can take sharp selfies with accurate colors even in low light conditions. It also features scene recognition, an A.I. that detects what type of environment it’s seeing, then adjusts the picture setting to produce the perfect shot. Taking a selfie with an old historical building behind you? The camera will boost the architecture’s cragginess and make it appear even grander. Envious of the iPhone’s Animoji? Don’t worry. Huawei’s counterpart to this adorable feature is its very own Qmoji. The animation is far from fluid compared to Apple’s, but it’s decent enough for kids to have fun.

This phone comes in a glossy black, sapphire blue, or platinum gold finish, with a glass rear panel which is normally reserved for more expensive phones. It’s edges and corner curve ever-so-slightly and being only 7.6mm thick and weighing a measly 172 grams, it’s very slim and lightweight making it comfortable to hold. It’s 6.3-inch LTPS IPS LCD screen has a 2,340 x 1,080-pixel resolution that’s bright, big, and vibrant. The screen-to-body ratio is 81 percent, which makes this phone great for watching video content.

Underneath the hood, the Mate 20 Pro runs with the revised Kirin 710 processor, along with 4GB of RAM. This chipset deftly handles day-to-day tasks and has no issues with multitasking either. Together with Huawei’s GPU Turbo enhancements, this phone is a formidable gaming machine. The Mate 20 Lite also continues Huawei’s proclivity for outfitting its phones with lots of A.I. features. Besides scene recognition, this phone comes with Google Lens-style image recognition that allows you to find out what a product is by simply tapping it on a photograph. Because of Huawei’s aggressive battery saving methods, the Mate 20 Lite has enough stamina to last the entire workday with extra juice to spare.

The Huawei Mate 20 Lite is a fantastic phone with great looks, excellent display, incredible front cam system, and loads of nifty features. And with Amazon’s deal that lets you in on more than $100 worth of discounts, this phone is practically a steal.

Click here for more smartphone deals. And for more awesome discounts visit our curated deals page.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.



Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations