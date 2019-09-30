Amazon’s deal on the Huawei P30 saves you $200 on a great camera smartphone

If you’re looking for a great camera smartphone but not keen about shelling out big bucks on the new Apple iPhone 11 Pro or the Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus, then check out the Huawei P30. Amazon has made it even more attractive by taking $200 off its list price. Now’s your chance to score the 128GB unlocked version of the Huawei P30 at a discounted price of $550 instead of the usual $750.

Huawei has worked intensely in boosting its smartphone photography game for several years, and the P30 is a testament to that. Despite being a scaled-down version of its more expensive sibling, the P30 Pro, it’s still very capable of delivering a super camera experience. Huawei teamed up with Leica – aka the world’s most celebrated camera brand – to bring cutting-edge camera features to its smartphones.

BUY NOW

The P30 comes with a triple-camera array that’s simply hard to ignore. This setup includes a SuperSpectrum lens, an ultra-wide-angle lens, and a telephoto lens that you can adjust depending on what you’re shooting. If you’re wondering what SuperSpectrum is, it’s Huawei’s RYYB color filter. This enables the camera to collect 40% more light than before, which means more details and better end results. It also has a 3x optical zoom and a 5x hybrid zoom which allow you to capture distant subjects with lovely details and no obvious loss of quality.

Taking photos isn’t the only thing that this phone is good at. It’s powered by the HiSilicon Kirin 980, a fast, ultra-high-performance mobile processor which is probably one of the most advanced we’ve ever seen. Huawei claims it’s 135% faster and 88% more efficient than the Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 that runs other high-end smartphones. Backed by 6GB of RAM, you can count on this chipset for buttery smooth performance.

For visuals, Huawei gave the P30 a beautiful 6.1-inch OLED screen. It’s bright, defined, and rich in color, although it can be a little washed out when set to the maximum brightness. Luckily, there are various adjustments that can be made to optimize the screen’s performance. It also has bottom-firing speakers for complete multimedia consumption. And good news to those who aren’t fans of the wireless trend, this smartphone comes with a headphone jack.

The Huawei P30 may not be a pro, but it definitely is not an amateur. It even received an outstanding score of 4.7 out of 5 stars on Amazon, with customers noting that it’s a strong iPhone alternative and offers excellent value for money. Enjoy remarkable camera functionality coupled with a flagship performance for only $550. Order yours today while in stock.

Visit our curated deals page for more discounts on smartphones and other tech products.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.



Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations