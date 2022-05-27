 Skip to main content
Last chance: Get Hulu for just $1/month for 3 months

While Hulu has some great content, you might be hesitant to add a new pricey streaming subscription to your list. That’s why you need to take advantage of this fantastic Hulu deal that slashes the cost of a monthly subscription from $7 down to just $1 for your first three months. It’s not every day that you get access to an entire universe of content for just a dollar! This is your last chance to get this discount because this special deal expires today! You may want to start your plan as soon as you can.

The basic Hulu plan gives you full access to the entire range of content in high-definition 1080p, with some shows available in 4K. You can also stream on two different devices at the same time and create up to six profiles for various people in your household. You’ll find something great to watch — Hulu has some of the best shows and movies available on streaming right now. Over the last few years, the streaming service has been focused on creating a diverse range of high-quality content and expanding its library. Some of the best movies on Hulu include Oscar winners like La La Land, The Shape of Water, and Juno, as well as family-friendly blockbusters like The Croods, Stuart Little, and Rio.

You can also find a wide selection of Hulu original series, including The Handmaid’s Tale, an Emmy-winning dystopian science-fiction series. Other recent hits on Hulu include The Dropout, PEN15, and Only Murders in the Building. You’ll be able to binge all of these shows thanks to Hulu’s autoplay, which lets you continuously watch your favorite series without clicking on the remote. Hulu also has a personalization feature that helps you discover new things to watch based on which shows and movies you’ve seen and favorited.

If you’re interested in diving into Hulu’s library of content, this is the perfect time. You can get a Hulu subscription for just $1 a month for three months — that’s 86% off the price of a regular subscription! Hit the Buy Now button below as soon as possible, and don’t forget that this deal expires today!

