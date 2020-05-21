Escape reality with Hulu (No Ads) — now free for a month

Feel like you’ve completed Netflix and no idea what to do next? There’s still time to grab a one-month Hulu free trial giving you access to many great shows and movies. It’s perfect if you’re bored at home and looking for a new source of entertainment to make the days more interesting. There are no strings attached. Simply cancel it before the renewal date and you won’t have to pay a penny.

Ordinarily priced at $6 per month, Hulu offers tons of great TV content. For a start, there’s great drama from the multi-award-winning and critically acclaimed,The Handmaid’s Tale, but there’s a lot more to Hulu than that. There’s also room for popular favorites like This Is Us and Family Guy, along with great family shows like Teen Titans Go! that are sure to entertain your kids while they’re bored at home.

Hulu isn’t just the home of great TV either. It also has plenty of great movies like this year’s Best Picture Oscar winner, Parasite. Comedies like The Spy Who Dumped Me are there to keep you smiling, along with family fare like Pokémon Detective Pikachu, Spider-Man: Far From Home, and Bumblebee.

The one-month Hulu free trial offers unlimited access to its streaming library with no ads. You can binge-watch to your heart’s content with many seasons of all kinds of shows so you won’t get bored any time soon. The Hulu app works on multiple devices including many smart TVs, all smartphones, and on game consoles, tablets, Chromecast, and Apple TV, and it only takes seconds to get started.

Keen for even more content? Hulu also offers numerous add-on channels like HBO, Showtime, Cinemax, and Starz. For a small monthly fee, you can watch even more great shows through the streaming service. There’s also the option to upgrade to a bundle for $13 a month which gives you Hulu, Disney+, and ESPN+. Combined, you’re never going to run out of content for the whole family to watch. It’s the perfect package for family viewing because there truly is something for everyone here. You can also choose to watch across up to three screens at the same time so none of you are tied into watching the same show or event.

The Hulu one-month free trial is available for a limited time only for new customers. Grab it now to enjoy fantastic TV shows and movies for the next month, entirely commitment-free.

