Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Save $60 on Hulu + Live TV when you subscribe today

Lucas Coll
By
The Hulu app on a Roku smart TV.

When it comes to the best live TV streaming services, one has stood at the top of our list for awhile now: Hulu + Live TV. Hulu’s live TV streaming bundle, which now includes Disney+ and ESPN+, is one of the best values in the world of digital entertainment and a very attractive proposition for those looking to cut the cord and replace a cable or satellite TV subscription with a complete streaming package. This discount makes it an even more attractive proposition: For a limited time, new and returning subscribers can sign up for Hulu + Live TV and get their first three months for $20 off, enjoying a total savings of $60.

Why you should sign up for Hulu + Live TV

Hulu + Live TV tops the list of our favorite TV streaming services for good reason. For $70 per month, you get a lot of content placed at your fingertips, including more than 75 live TV channels for sports, news, and more. Standalone streaming apps like Netflix are great, but they don’t give you the live TV channels that you get with cable. Hulu + Live TV does, making it a suitable replacement for a traditional cable or satellite TV subscription and a good option for cord-cutters.

But there’s more. Hulu + Live TV now comes bundled with Disney+ and ESPN+. Those, combined with basic Hulu (which you also get with Hulu + Live TV, as you probably surmised), comprise the Disney Bundle. That means you’re getting 75+ channels along with the Disney Bundle — Disney+, ESPN+, and basic ad-supported Hulu — in a single, all-inclusive streaming package. This gives you access to a huge catalog of shows, movies, and exclusive original content on top of the live TV channels.

Hulu + Live TV normally costs $70 per month, which is a good value for a live TV streaming package when you consider that it also includes the Disney Bundle. However, for a short time, new and returning subscribers who sign up now can get the first three months for $20 off, which comes to $50 per month and a total savings of $60. Since there’s no Hulu + Live TV free trial available at the moment (discounting the basic Hulu free trial, which doesn’t include Live TV), this is a good way to try the package at a discount, as deals on these TV streaming services are quite rare.

