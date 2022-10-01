Many of us are spoiled by streaming services with hundreds, nay thousands, of movies and shows to watch on demand. Yet, the entertainment pause is a very real thing, where you sit down in front of your TV, and even with a huge collection of media at your fingertips, simply cannot decide what to watch. We’ve all been there, and it can certainly be frustrating. It can really grind your gears when you’re sitting around trying to decide, and all of that free time is slowly evaporating. No one wants to see their personal time go to waste — we get it. To help a little, we’ve gathered some excellent shows to watch on Hulu for the weekend. Don’t forget, there are some really great movies and shows coming to Hulu in October, just in time for Halloween and spooky season.

If you haven’t seen these already, you should definitely put them on your watchlist! If you’ve already seen them, don’t fret, we’ll suggest an alternative or two just in case. If you don’t want to sit around ruminating on what to watch this weekend, then keep reading. We’ll have all the deets for you below!

1. Get psychological with The Patient

Steve Carell, check. Domhnall Gleeson, another check. The Patient takes a wild turn when a doctor, held prisoner by his patient, learns he’s treating a serial killer. The drama/thriller mashup will take you on a wild ride, and trust us when we say you’ll want to binge the whole thing as soon as possible.

It premiered on August 30, 2022, with a new episode available every week, and the finale will air October 25, so it’s the perfect time to get caught up.

2. Hunt a killer in Big Sky

What seems like it’s going to be a rather straightforward crime and murder-mystery series quickly evolves into something entirely different. You’ll have to give Big Sky a watch to understand what we mean, but it’s good. Starring Katheryn Winnick, Kylie Bunbury, Ryan Phillippe, and some others you might recognize, like Logan Marshall-Green, Patrick Gallagher, and John Caroll Lynch, the show is definitely one you’ll want to keep up with.

There are currently two full seasons to binge, with the third releasing concurrently at a new episode every week. There’s plenty to hold you over until you get there, though!

3. Explore a comical side of true crime in Only Murders in the Building

Three strangers living in the same apartment building become obsessed with true crime and begin working together to solve an actual murder. It sounds interesting, right? Now imagine if those three strangers are Steve Martin, Martin Short, and Selena Gomez. That’s precisely what you’ll get with Only Murders in the Building, and if you haven’t been watching already, it’s about time you started!

There are currently two full seasons to binge, so plenty to fill up your weekend!

Some alternatives to check out

Of course, if you’ve already seen the shows listed above, you’ll need something else to watch. If that applies to you, don’t fret — we put together a list of excellent alternatives.

The list includes a variety of genres, from comedy to drama but they’re all binge-worthy!

