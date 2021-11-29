Hurry — this $799 Cyber Monday iMac deal won’t last long

Gift yourself an iMac and $300 in savings all in one go with this iMac Cyber Monday deal. That’s right: Among all of the best Cyber Monday deals on offer, we found you a great deal on an iMac for just $799. It’s usually priced at $1,099, but with this 27% Cyber Monday discount from Amazon, you’re getting it for far less than that. It’s a steal, but you only have hours to get after it. If you want one, don’t hesitate to hit that Buy Now button.

With this deal, you can put together a great home office workstation in no time. It comes with everything you need: A 21.5-inch iMac, a Magic Keyboard, and a Magic Mouse 2. The iMac itself comes with a brilliant LED-backlit display, a seventh-generation dual-core Intel Core i5 processor, 256GB of solid-state drive (SSD) storage, 8GB of RAM, and Intel Iris Plus graphics.

You’re also getting a wide variety of ports, including two Thunderbolt 3 ports and four USB A ports. It also comes with a FaceTime HD webcam, so you can keep in touch with your friends and family, as well as attend meetings while working from home.

It’s also elegantly designed and a perfect fit for anyone who already lives the Apple ecosystem lifestyle. At this price, it’s like a great work-from-home starter kit.

If you’re in need of an iMac, this is a solid buy that comes with everything you need to get your Apple-based home office workstation running. Just don’t wait too long to snag this $300 discount. This iMac’s $799 price tag has a particularly short shelf life that ends early Tuesday morning.

When does this iMac Cyber Monday deal end?

This is easy to answer because this deal actually has a literal ticking clock on it. Click on the deal, and it’s right underneath the sale price. Generally speaking, you have until Tuesday morning, which is just a little over 13 hours away at the time of this writing. Specifically: You have until about 2:59 am ET on Tuesday — but that’s only if this iMac deal hasn’t sold out by then. That could very well happen, considering that retailers have been dealing with low stock issues this year. In fact, Adobe Analytics reported that out-of-stock alerts on websites have increased to 124% — and that number is still going up. What does that mean? It means there’s a chance this deal could go out of stock while you wait on a better deal, which may or may not show up. Our advice? If you really want this iMac, you should claim yours now. And then if you actually see a better deal on it later, cancel your initial order before it ships. Just be sure that “better deal” actually shows up on time if you plan on doing this.

