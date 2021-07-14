  1. Deals
If you're an athlete you need a massage gun. This one just got a huge deal

Your daily workout is only part of the routine you need to maintain in order to keep fit and healthy. It’s also important to look after your body in the downtime via something like a massage gun which helps relieve muscle soreness and stiffness while also promoting circulation. Hyperice is one of the best brands out there for massage devices and right now, you can buy a Hyperice Hypervolt Plus massage gun at Best Buy for just $350, saving you $50 on the usual price. It’s a fantastic investment if you’re serious about looking after your body and doing the best for it. Not convinced? Read on while we explain all about it.

Hyperice Hypervolt massage guns are just part of the rapid recovery technology we’re seeing keep NFL players game-ready and it’s a fascinating concept. It’s also known as vibration therapy, targeting specific muscles and hammering them with high-speed punches either before or after strenuous activity. By doing so, they generate heat which engages the nervous system and aids your recovery and warm-up process. Think of it as creating a wave or ripple effect on your skin’s surface thereby promoting circulation and relieving any soreness.

In the case of the Hyperice Hypervolt Plus massage device, it has some very useful features. It’s 30% more powerful than the previous Hypervolt massage gun while remaining quiet thanks to Quiet Glide technology. In conjunction with the Hyperice app, you can use it to guide the massage gun through a series of routines designed for specific muscle groups and body parts so you get the optimal massage via the gun. A powerful high-torque motor accelerates the warm-up and recovery for your body with a choice of three speed settings, meaning you can get things just right.

The Hyperice Hypervolt Plus also has a series of interchangeable attachment heads so you can enjoy a more customized massage experience, leaving you with a warm-up or cooldown session that feels as personalized as if you were paying a human being to do the work for you.

With dozens of studies demonstrating the effectiveness of massage guns, there are plenty of great reasons why it’s worth investing in the Hyperice Hypervolt Plus in a bid to keep your body healthy and fit.

Normally priced at $400, you can buy the Hyperice Hypervolt Plus for just $350 right now at Best Buy. Already a tempting deal, it’s even better at this price and sure to improve your performance over time. Anything that cuts back on post-workout muscle soreness is a great option for the avid fitness enthusiast. Snap it up now while stocks last.

