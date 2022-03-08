Best Buy is having a FLASH SALE on HyperX gaming accessories

No matter your platform of choice, you should always be on the lookout for gaming deals on accessories that will make playing video games more convenient or enjoyable for you. The various retailers are offering all kinds of gaming chair deals, gaming monitor deals, and gaming headset deals, among other offers, so it’s just a matter of figuring out what you want to purchase and searching for the best brand and model that fits your needs.

If you don’t know where to start, it’s highly recommended that you check out the gaming section of Best Buy. You’re in luck because the retailer is actually hosting a flash sale on a range of HyperX gaming accessories. The HyperX Pulsefire Haste gaming mouse is only $30, down $20 from its original price of $50; the HyperX Cloud Alpha gaming headset is only $60, down $40 from its original price of $100; and the HyperX QuadCast gaming microphone is only $90, down $50 from its original price of $140.

HyperX Pulsefire Haste gaming mouse — $30, was $50

The best gaming mice will give you the advantage that you need against the competition, and that’s exactly what you’ll enjoy if you purchase the HyperX Pulsefire Haste gaming mouse. With its ultra-light hex shell design, it weighs just 59 grams so that there’s no resistance as you glide across the mouse pad, but without sacrificing durability. The wired gaming mouse’s HyperFlex USB cable and pure virgin-grade PTFE skates contribute to its smooth movement, and there’s even grip tape included so that you can get improved control and tracking without making the mouse feel uncomfortable in your hand. The HyperX Pulsefire Haste gaming mouse also features TTC Golden micro switches, which are durable as they’re rated at 60 million clicks, and reliable as they will recognize every input. The mouse also comes with six programmable buttons, which provide access to your favorite commands and functions. If you need this gaming mouse, you can purchase it from Best Buy for just $30, after a $20 discount to its original price of $50.

HyperX Cloud Alpha gaming headset — $60, was $100

The best gaming headsets are compatible with all platforms, including the PC, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X, and Nintendo Switch, so you don’t have to buy a separate headset for each of them. This is one of the benefits of the HyperX Cloud Alpha gaming headset, which also features dual chamber drivers to reduce distortion while you’re playing. It comes with a detachable noise cancellation microphone, so you’ll be able to clearly communicate with your teammates — an important part of online matches, as you can’t rely on your skill alone. You’ll also be able to easily change volume through the gaming headset’s in-line controls, and you can make adjustments to the aluminum headband in order to get the perfect fit. The HyperX Cloud Alpha gaming headset is available from Best Buy at $40 off, lowering its price to just $60 from its original price of $100.

HyperX QuadCast gaming microphone — $90, was $140

HyperX appears in Digital Trends’ best microphones for streaming with the HyperX QuadCast S, but the less colorful version, the HyperX QuadCast, is still a worthwhile investment for those who are thinking about broadcasting their gaming sessions online. The stand-alone condenser microphone offers high-quality sound, which is further improved with the help of its anti-vibration shock mount and internal pop filter. You’ll be able to choose from four polar patterns — bi-directional, stereo, cardioid, and omni-directional — and use the conveniently located gain control to make necessary adjustments. It’s also very easy to set up, as it plugs into your gaming device’s USB port. The HyperX QuadCast gaming microphone is available from Best Buy for just $90, after a $50 reduction to its original price of $140.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.



Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations