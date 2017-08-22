Want to make your own iced tea? Grab an iced tea maker for just $13

With summer on it’s way out, it’s time to start cramming in as many warm-weather activities as possible before it’s gone. And nothing says summer quite like the refreshing taste of a cold libation. Whether you’re barbecuing with friends and family or just relaxing on the porch, some homemade iced tea is sure to hit the spot. Unfortunately, brewing your own tea can be time consuming and doesn’t always turn out exactly how you want it.

The Mr. Coffee Iced Tea Maker takes all of the guesswork out of crafting your very own iced tea from scratch. You can make great-tasting tea in minutes thanks to a quick brew cycle and a convenient, ready-to-use pitcher. Just put your tea in the brew basket, start the fast-brewing cycle, and this little machine will shut off as soon as the cycle is over and your iced tea is ready.

Tired of using tea bags? This iced tea maker lets you brew with loose and bagged tea so you can mix and match leaves to find what’s right for you. With a 2-quart capacity, this handy machine lets you brew up to eight cups of iced tea in no time at all, making it perfect for small gatherings or personal use. Removable and dishwasher safe parts ensure cleanup is fast and easy.

Whether you’re looking to put a little more summer back into your life or just have a deep, undying passion for iced tea, this might be the perfect appliance for you. If you’re ready to start making iced tea in just minutes, you can pick up the Mr. Coffee Iced Tea Maker for just $13 on Amazon after a 33 percent discount.

