We’ve spotted a fantastic iMac Black Friday deal, with the 2020 Apple iMac down to just $1,850 at Amazon, which is $150 off the original price. When it comes to the pick of the Apple Black Friday deals going on right now, you can’t go wrong with this one. It’s just one of the many best Black Friday deals out there and is a great acquisition if you’re looking for a new desktop Mac system.

Normally priced at $1,999, the 2020 Apple iMac is down to just $1,850 at Amazon. For the money, you get a lot of great hardware. Most eye-catching of all is its 27-inch Retina 5K display, which has everything else built into it so you don’t have to worry about finding too much space at home or even dealing with excessive cables. Thanks to that, it looks pretty stylish too. Inside that casing, you get an Intel Core i5 processor, 8GB of memory and 512GB of SSD storage. Alongside that is an AMD Radeon Pro 5300 graphics card, as well as two USB-C/Thunderbolt 3 ports, which are sure to be immensely convenient.

Designed with productivity in mind, the 2020 Apple iMac has a lot going for it. Its Retina display offers 500 nits of brightness so it always looks sharp. It’s ideal for editing video, making music, or creating artwork in Photoshop. With plenty of storage, you have loads of room to store whatever you create.

Any time you need to make a call, whether for work or pleasure, the 1080p FaceTime HD camera has your back, along with a studio-quality three-mic array so everyone can hear you clearly. Decent speakers also mean it’s an ideal system for watching movies or streaming apps.

It’s everything you could need from a productivity powerhouse — and all at a great price right now. Normally priced at $1,999, you can snag the 2020 Apple iMac for just $1,850 for a limited time only at Amazon. Stock is running out fast so you’ll need to grab it quickly so you don’t miss out. It’s a pretty sweet deal after all.

Should you shop this iMac Black Friday deal or wait until Cyber Monday?

Many tech buyers have one question when buying big-ticket items like this iMac: Whether they should make the purchase now or wait until Cyber Monday. The answer is almost always buy now. There’s no reason to wait until Cyber Monday, especially since you can already get the iMac at a fantastic price right now. Most Cyber Monday deals tend to be exactly the same as Black Friday deals. We’ve even seen instances of popular computers returning to their regular price or completely going out of stock by Monday, and you don’t want to take the risk of waiting only to get burned. That’s why we strongly recommend shopping for this iMac Black Friday deal as soon as you can.

If you spot a better deal on the 2020 Apple iMac on Cyber Monday, then it’s easy to cancel your order before it arrives or return the item. You will still be able to receive your product in time for the holidays, which is a great time to set up a new computer. However, we doubt that you’ll find an iMac deal as good as this one. Most tech gadgets are already in thin stock because of the ongoing chip shortage, so this might be your last chance to get this powerful model at a price this low. Take your creative passions to the next level and pick up this incredible Apple iMac deal today!

