Improve your home security: Get a Ring Floodlight Cam while it’s $80 off

While browsing today’s Prime Day deals, we were excited to see that one of the best floodlight cameras out there has a significant discount. The Ring Floodlight Cam is down to just $120 after a nice $80 discount. If you’re been thinking about upgrading the security outside your house, this Prime Big Deal Days offer is a great option. Grab it before the two-day sales event ends.

Why you should buy the Ring Floodlight Cam Wired Plus

The Ring Floodlight Cam Wires Plus is pretty easy to install if you know how to install a light fixture, and it won’t take long, assuming you’re replacing an existing one. Interestingly enough, the back plate has foam to protect from water intrusion or other elements you’d deal with outside, which is a nice addition and helps avoid having to caulk it yourself. In terms of placement, both lights and Ring Camera can be rotated freely, and you can even place the Ring Camera above rather than below, as is usual. Either way, you’re dealing with two 2,000-lumen floodlights, which are pretty intense and should let you see relatively far away at night and are much more powerful than the spotlight version, as you can see in our breakdown between the Ring Spotlight Cam Pro vs. Ring Floodlight Pro.

As for the video quality, the Ring Cam can do a very smooth and great-looking 1080p, which is certainly helped by its HDR capability. It also has a 140-degree horizontal field of view and an 80-degree vertical field of view, which is respectable, and more than enough to see things coming and going around your property. There’s also an interesting 3D motion detection feature that tells how far away things are from it and can display it on a birds-eye view map as little dots. It’s not a necessary feature, but it’s a nice way to know what’s going on around your property at a moment’s notice. There’s also some surprisingly excellent two-way audio that includes noise cancellation, and if you want to scare people or animals away, there’s a 110-decibel alarm you can use as well.

All in all, the Ring Flooghtligh Cam Wired Plus is easily one of the best smart outdoor floodlights you’ll find on the market, and with such a substantial discount bringing it down to $120, it’s well worth grabbing, especially if you need more than one. That said, if you’d prefer to go with Amazon’s more traditional Ring offerings, there are some great Prime Day Ring Video Doorbell deals to take advantage of.

