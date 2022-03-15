Save 25% off Infinity Primus car amps with these deals

If you’ve already purchased one of the best car stereos but you’re still looking to upgrade your vehicle’s sound system, you shouldn’t just be looking for subwoofer deals. You’re going to want to invest in car amplifiers, but if most options are beyond your budget, you shouldn’t miss Crutchfield’s 25% discounts for a pair of Infinity Primus car amplifiers. The retailer is selling the Infinity Primus 3000A for just $150, after a $50 discount to its original price of $200, and the Infinity Primus 6004a for just $158, after a $52 discount to its original price of $210. You can also check out the other car amplifiers that Crutchfield is offering, if you’d like to take a look at other options.

Infinity Primus 3000A — $150, was $200

To add to the power of your car’s subwoofer without breaking the bank, you should purchase the Infinity Primus 3000A mono subwoofer amplifier. With speaker-level inputs, this car amplifier will work with almost any system, even the stock radio that comes with the vehicle. The subwoofer’s performance is boosted by a low-pass filter and a variable phase control, and you can take advantage of its fully adjustable bass boost for better sound. If you think this is what you car needs, then you should purchase the Infinity Primus 3000A mono subwoofer amplifier from Crutchfield for $150, down $50 from its original price of $200.

Infinity Primus 6004a — $158, was $210

For an even bigger boost to your car’s sound system, you should go for the Infinity Primus 6004a four-channel car amplifier, which sends 60 watts RMS to each of your vehicle’s front and rear speakers. This adds detail and punch to your music that you can’t get from car stereo. You also have the option to use bridged mode, where you power your car’s front speaker with the two front channels then power a subwoofer with up to 140 watts RMS from the rear channels. Like the Infinity Primus 3000A, the Infinity Primus 6004a will work with almost any system because of its speaker-level inputs, and it’s also got separate high-pass and low-pass filters. The Infinity Primus 6004a is on sale from Crutchfield for $158, after a $52 discount to its original price of $210.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.



Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations