Don’t know what to be? Check out these hilarious inflatable Halloween costumes

Finding the right Halloween costume is a yearly challenge, albeit a fun one. There are a ton of great homemade ones out there, from Pokémon Go-themed outfits to costumes inspired by Apple devices (yep, that’s a thing). If you really want to stand out and don’t have the time to make your own get-up, however, then we’ve picked out a few fun and silly inflatable Halloween costumes you can buy on Amazon right now.

Looking for more great tech deals? Check out our DT Deals to score some extra savings on our favorite gadgets.

Update: Added Inflatable Dinosaur Rider costume and removed expired offers.



