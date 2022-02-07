  1. Deals
Best Buy slashed $90 off this 10-quart air fryer today

Aaron Mamiit
By
The Insignia 10-quart Digital Air Fryer Oven, cooking pizza.

There are many kinds of devices that will help you cook meals in your kitchen, with air fryers currently among the best tech tools and gifts for kitchen nerds. This is why air fryer deals are always in demand. These offers usually don’t last long, so if you’re interested in purchasing one, you should hurry if you want to take advantage of Best Buy’s $90 discount for the Insignia 10-Quart Digital Air Fryer Oven, which brings its price down to just $60, over half off its original price of $150.

The best air fryers cook using electric heat and circulating hot air, keeping food crispy on the outside and moist on the inside without the need to use much oil, if at all. The Insignia 10-Quart Digital Air Fryer Oven provides the same functionality, and in addition to air frying, it’s also capable of roasting and baking with temperatures of up to 400 degrees Fahrenheit. With its large capacity, you can use the air fryer to prepare meals for the whole family or several friends in one go.

You’ll be cooking all kinds of recipes in no time with the help of the Insignia 10-Quart Digital Air Fryer Oven’s pre-set food programs, accessible through its touchscreen controls, which is also where you can adjust the time and temperature of your cooking. You should check out our guide on how to clean an air fryer, but for this model, you can pop the rotisserie spit, racks, and drip pan in the dishwasher.

If you don’t own an air fryer yet, or if you need an upgrade from a basic model, you can’t go wrong with the Insignia 10-Quart Digital Air Fryer Oven, especially since it’s available for just $60 after Best Buy’s $90 discount to its original price of $150. The offer may end at any moment, though, so if you want to get this special offer, there’s no time to waste. Click that Buy Now button to get this air fryer delivered to your doorstep as soon as possible.

More air fryer deals

Best Buy’s offer for the Insignia 10-Quart Digital Air Fryer Oven is very tempting, but if you want to make sure that you’re making the right choice, feel free to look around and see what else is out there. We’ve rounded up some of the best air fryer deals that are currently available from Best Buy and other retailers.

Ninja FD401 Foodi 8-Quart 9-in-1 Deluxe XL Pressure Cooker

$180 $250
This 9-in-1 device can take the place of numerous kitchen accessories to fry, crisp, steam, dehydrate, and many more functions. Clean up cluttered cabinets with a device that does it all. more
Buy at Amazon

Proctor Silex 1.5-Liter Air Fryer

$88 $100
This 1.5-liter air fryer by Proctor Silex lets you make one to two services of all your favorite fried foods using way less oil than you'd use for deep frying. more
Buy at Sears

Instant Vortex Plus Air Fryer with ClearCook

$110 $130
Watch your meal as it air fries, roasts, broils, bakes, reheats, or dehydrates with the ClearCook window and internet light. Minimal preheating time with one-touch smart programs for popular foods. more
Buy at Amazon

Dreo Air Fryer Pro Max

$99 $119
Designed for large families and groups, Dreo's 6.8-quart 11-in-1 digital air fryer oven has a visible window so you can view cooking progress. Heat to an unusual 450-degrees for faster cooking. more
Buy at Walmart

Dreo Air Fryer

$69 $90
Family-friendly medium-sized 4-liter air fryer with nine cooking functions and digital controls. Faster cooking with 450-degree high temperature exceeds most other brands. 50-recipe cookbook included. more
Buy at Walmart

Instant Pot Pro Crisp 11-in-1 Pressure Cooker with Air Fryer Combo 8 Quart

$200 $250
Family size Instant Pot 8-quart combo multifunction pressure cooker and air fryer. Eight quarts is the right size for 6 or more people and the digital menu makes it easy to select 11 functions. more
Buy at Amazon
