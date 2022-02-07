Best Buy slashed $90 off this 10-quart air fryer today

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site.

There are many kinds of devices that will help you cook meals in your kitchen, with air fryers currently among the best tech tools and gifts for kitchen nerds. This is why air fryer deals are always in demand. These offers usually don’t last long, so if you’re interested in purchasing one, you should hurry if you want to take advantage of Best Buy’s $90 discount for the Insignia 10-Quart Digital Air Fryer Oven, which brings its price down to just $60, over half off its original price of $150.

The best air fryers cook using electric heat and circulating hot air, keeping food crispy on the outside and moist on the inside without the need to use much oil, if at all. The Insignia 10-Quart Digital Air Fryer Oven provides the same functionality, and in addition to air frying, it’s also capable of roasting and baking with temperatures of up to 400 degrees Fahrenheit. With its large capacity, you can use the air fryer to prepare meals for the whole family or several friends in one go.

You’ll be cooking all kinds of recipes in no time with the help of the Insignia 10-Quart Digital Air Fryer Oven’s pre-set food programs, accessible through its touchscreen controls, which is also where you can adjust the time and temperature of your cooking. You should check out our guide on how to clean an air fryer, but for this model, you can pop the rotisserie spit, racks, and drip pan in the dishwasher.

If you don’t own an air fryer yet, or if you need an upgrade from a basic model, you can’t go wrong with the Insignia 10-Quart Digital Air Fryer Oven, especially since it’s available for just $60 after Best Buy’s $90 discount to its original price of $150. The offer may end at any moment, though, so if you want to get this special offer, there’s no time to waste. Click that Buy Now button to get this air fryer delivered to your doorstep as soon as possible.

Best Buy’s offer for the Insignia 10-Quart Digital Air Fryer Oven is very tempting, but if you want to make sure that you’re making the right choice, feel free to look around and see what else is out there. We’ve rounded up some of the best air fryer deals that are currently available from Best Buy and other retailers.

