If you’re in search of a way to both cook and eat a little cleaner, pressure cooker deals and Ninja Foodi deals are great options for getting started. But we’ve also got one of the best air fryer deals on the internet for you, as Best Buy has dropped the price of the Insignia 5-quart digital air fryer all the way down to only $50. That’s a $70 savings from its regular price of $120. Free shipping is included with your purchase, but you’ll need to act quickly, as this is a limited-time discount at Best Buy, and the clock is ticking.

All of the best air fryers bring a cleaner, healthier environment to your daily food intake, and they’re a cool piece of tech to incorporate into your smart home. The Insignia 5-quart digital air fryer is no different, as its presence in your kitchen will have you immediately cleaning up after yourself much less. By circulating hot air, this air fryer Cretes a crispy out layer on the food you’re cooking with no need for oil. This eliminates greasy splatters, splashes, and cleanups, whether you’re utilizing the roasting, baking, or frying features of the Insignia 5-quart digital air fryer.

Multiple cook settings aren’t the only great convenience of this digital air fryer either. It also brings lots of great tech accommodations to your cooking routine, including a digital control panel with preset food programs and cook times that allows you to take the guesswork out of a lot of your cooking endeavors. An automatic shut-off timer lets you cook your food from 0-60 minutes, automatically stopping when it’s done to prevent overcooking. Further conveniences of the Insignia 5-quart digital air fryer come in the form of a dishwasher-safe basket and pan, making cleanup something you can leave to the dishwasher instead of having to scrub it by hand.

Convenient, clean, and super cool with its stainless steel design, the Insignia 5-quart digital air fryer is a great addition to your kitchen and smart home setup. It’s marked all the way down to only $50 at Best Buy today, a savings of $70 from its regular price of $120. You will need to act quickly, as the clock continues to tick on this air fryer deal, so do so, and get free shipping with your purchase.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.



Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

