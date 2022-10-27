 Skip to main content
Don’t miss your chance to get this 50-inch 4K TV for $250

Jennifer Allen
By
One of the cheapest TV deals around is over at Best Buy. Right now, you can buy the Insignia 50-inch Class F30 Series 4K TV for only $250, saving you $150 off the usual price of $400. If you simply need a cheap TV for your dorm, den or the kids’ bedroom, this is a great option that won’t break the bank. We don’t know how long this deal will stick around for so it makes sense to snap it up sooner rather than later. Here’s why it’s worthwhile.

Why you should buy the Insignia 50-inch Class F30 Series 4K TV

Sure, at this price, the Insignia 50-inch Class F30 Series 4K TV won’t exactly be rivaling the best TVs around. However, if you just want a straightforward TV that also has smart TV functionality built-in, it does the job well. Besides the 4K resolution, you get High Dynamic Range which means a wide range of color details and sharper contrast. There’s also an LED-backlit LCD screen for a more reliable picture.

Elsewhere, the Insignia 50-inch Class F30 Series 4K TV also offers DTS Studio Sound which creates realistic and immersive audio via its two speakers, expanding your sense of space and ambiance. There’s support for HDMI ARC and HDMI eARC too so you can easily hook up a soundbar or AV receiver. Other useful features include Alexa voice control so you can speak to your TV to switch between inputs or search through apps, along with three HDMI ports for hooking up all your most essential devices.

With Fire TV built-in, it’s a breeze to find everything you could need to watch, too. It even supports Apple AirPlay which can be useful when sharing content from your Apple devices. Insignia may not be one of the best TV brands but it knows how to offer some of the key features you might see elsewhere.

Normally priced at $400, the Insignia 50-inch Class F30 Series 4K TV is down to $250 for a limited time only at Best Buy. A considerable saving, this is a great TV choice for anyone on a tight budget or that simply needs a cheap TV in their dorm or bedroom. Buy it now while stocks last.

