Quick — this 50-inch 4K TV is only $300 at Best Buy today

It’s always a good time to invest in 4K TV deals, as a bigger and better screen will do wonders for any home theater setup. There’s no shortage of offers from various retailers, but if you want to purchase a display that will arrive at your doorstep in time for the Christmas gatherings, you should check out Best Buy’s discount for this 50-inch Insignia F30 Series 4K TV. It’s available for just $300, down $150 from its original price of $450, for a deal that may be too good for most shoppers to ignore.

Most living rooms will do well with the 50-inch screen of the Insignia F30 Series 4K TV, according to Digital Trends’ 4K TV buying guide, and the display’s 4K Ultra HD resolution with High Dynamic Range will let you enjoy an immersive cinematic experience. Combined with DTS Studio Sound, which creates realistic audio with two-speaker playback, and HDMI ARC and HDMI eARC support, which sends audio straight from the HDMI port to a compatible AV receiver or soundbar, it’s like bringing the theater inside your home. Additionally, the TV can upscale content to 4K quality, to further maximize the display’s capabilities.

Like the best 4K TVs, the Insignia F30 Series 4K TV is also a smart TV that’s running on Amazon’s Fire TV. The platform grants access to never-ending content for you to watch through streaming services such as Amazon Prime Video, Netflix, Hulu, and Disney+, and purchasing the TV also gets you a free three-month subscription to Apple TV+. You can also use voice commands to control the TV’s functions, search for movies and shows, and switch inputs, among other tasks, through its voice remote that’s powered by Amazon’s Alexa.

Upgrade your home theater setup with the 50-inch Insignia F30 Series 4K TV, which is on sale from Best Buy with a $150 discount that slashes its price to a more affordable $300, from its original price of $450. You need to hurry if you want to get the 4K TV before the holidays though, as the retailer’s stocks could run out at any moment. Don’t hesitate to finalize your purchase — click that Buy Now button as soon as you can.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.



Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations