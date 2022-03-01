This 50-inch 4K TV is only $300 at Best Buy today

You don’t have to empty your savings account if you want to upgrade your home theater setup’s display because there are 4K TV deals that will let you enjoy significant savings. For example, under Best Buy TV deals, you can currently purchase the 50-inch Insignia F30 Series 4K TV with a $100 discount to its original price of $400, making it even more affordable at just $300.

If a 50-inch display is perfect for your living room, according to Digital Trends’ guide on what size TV to buy, then you should go for the Insignia F30 Series 4K TV. Its 50-inch screen features 4K UHD resolution and HDR, which provides an impressive boost to overall picture quality, according to our 4K TV buying guide. You’ll enjoy amazing detail and a wide range of colors in the shows that you watch, with the ability to upscale content to Ultra HD-level quality. The 4K TV is also equipped with DTS Studio Sound for realistic and immersive audio that will make you feel like you’re in the middle of the action.

Like the best 4K TVs, the Insignia F30 Series 4K TV is a smart TV that’s running on Amazon’s Fire TV. The platform gives you access to all the popular streaming services, while also enabling voice commands through the TV’s Alexa Voice Remote for functions such as searching for content and switching input sources. For parents, you also have the option of managing your children’s TV time by blocking content based on program ratings or whole channels, and once it’s your turn to watch, you can unlock everything with a PIN code.

If you think you need to spend a fortune for a 50-inch 4K TV, think again. The Insignia F30 Series 4K TV is available from Best Buy for just $300, after a $100 discount to its original price of $400. You don’t have time to waste if you want to avail this offer, though, as stock may go quickly because this 4K TV is so affordable. Click that Buy Now button immediately to get the 50-inch Insignia F30 Series 4K TV delivered to your doorstep as soon as possible.

