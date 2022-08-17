 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Deals
  3. Home Theater

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Grab a 50-inch 4K TV for only $270 at Best Buy for a limited time

Aaron Mamiit
By
The Insignia F50 Series QLED 4K TV with the Amazon Fire TV interface on the screen.

If you’re in the market for TV deals, you won’t want to miss Best Buy’s offer for the 50-inch Insignia F50 Series QLED 4K TV. You can bring it into your living room for just $270, cheaper by $160 from its original price of $430. As an added bonus, every purchase of the 50-inch 4K TV comes with the third-generation Amazon Echo Dot smart speaker, worth $40 each, for free. Best Buy TV deals are known for their amazing value, but this probably tops the list — grab it while you still can.

Why you should buy the Insignia F50 Series QLED 4K TV

The Insignia F50 Series QLED 4K TV is a great addition to any living space for several reasons, starting with its 50-inch display with 4K Ultra HD resolution that will let you appreciate your favorite shows and movies even more because of the improved clarity and brighter colors. The 4K TV also supports High Dynamic Range technology, which Digital Trends’ 4K TV buying guide says provides a more impressive boost to picture quality than just resolution alone. If your available space can fit a 50-inch screen, according to our guide on what size TV to buy, then you’ll be treating yourself to an immersive cinematic experience with the Insignia F50 Series QLED 4K TV.

Like the best TVs, the Insignia F50 Series QLED 4K TV is a smart TV. It’s powered by Amazon’s Fire TV platform, which grants easy access to all the popular streaming services such as Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, and Disney+. The 4K TV also comes with the Alexa Voice Remote, which will let you search for content, control playback, and switch input sources through voice commands. You’ll be able to further build out your smart home system with the Insignia F50 Series QLED 4K TV and the third-generation Amazon Echo Dot that comes free with it.

With retailers’ 50-inch TV deals, upgrading your home theater setup is more affordable than ever. If that’s your plan, then take advantage of Best Buy’s $160 discount for the 50-inch Insignia F50 Series QLED 4K TV, which lowers its price to only $270 from its sticker price of $430. Every purchase of the 4K TV also comes with a free third-generation Amazon Echo Dot smart speaker, which goes for $40. It’s unclear how long this deal will last, but we’re encouraging you to move fast before it goes offline.

Editors' Recommendations

3 55-inch TV deals under $300 available today

onn. 55-inch TV on a white background.

Grab a 65-inch 4K TV for only $350 at Amazon for a limited time

The Insignia F30 Series 4K TV mounted on a wall with the Fire TV interface on the screen.

Hurry and get this 50-inch 4K TV for $200 at Best Buy today

Pioneer 50-inch 4K Smart Fire TV on a white background displaying its smart TV interface.

Awesome dorm-sized 4K TVs are insanely cheap at Best Buy right now

The Insignia 50-inch F30 Series 4K Smart Fire TV hangs in a living room.

Best cheap space heater deals for August 2022

Stay warm with space heaters

Best Ring Video Doorbell deals for August 2022

Ring Video Doorbell 3

Best Newegg deals for August 2022

Newegg Green Monday sale

Best oven deals for August 2022

cooking on the frigidaire gallery fgif3036tf induction range self cleaning oven 1

Best air purifier deals for August 2022

A Germ Guardian purifier placed on a living room floor.

This 85-inch, full-array TV is $1,000 off at Best Buy – why it’s worth it

Sony 85-inch Class BRAVIA XR X90K

This Dell 2-in-1 laptop is discounted by $250 right now

Dell Inspiron 14 2-in-1 7420 front angled view with keyboard folded under and showing display.

This ultra-thin Alienware gaming laptop is $1,150 off today

Alienware x17 on a white background and at a side angle while displaying a game.

Built for work, this Dell laptop with an RTX 3050 is $1,200 off

The Dell Vostro 7510 sits open with analytics on the display.