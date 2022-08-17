If you’re in the market for TV deals, you won’t want to miss Best Buy’s offer for the 50-inch Insignia F50 Series QLED 4K TV. You can bring it into your living room for just $270, cheaper by $160 from its original price of $430. As an added bonus, every purchase of the 50-inch 4K TV comes with the third-generation Amazon Echo Dot smart speaker, worth $40 each, for free. Best Buy TV deals are known for their amazing value, but this probably tops the list — grab it while you still can.

Why you should buy the Insignia F50 Series QLED 4K TV

The Insignia F50 Series QLED 4K TV is a great addition to any living space for several reasons, starting with its 50-inch display with 4K Ultra HD resolution that will let you appreciate your favorite shows and movies even more because of the improved clarity and brighter colors. The 4K TV also supports High Dynamic Range technology, which Digital Trends’ 4K TV buying guide says provides a more impressive boost to picture quality than just resolution alone. If your available space can fit a 50-inch screen, according to our guide on what size TV to buy, then you’ll be treating yourself to an immersive cinematic experience with the Insignia F50 Series QLED 4K TV.

Like the best TVs, the Insignia F50 Series QLED 4K TV is a smart TV. It’s powered by Amazon’s Fire TV platform, which grants easy access to all the popular streaming services such as Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, and Disney+. The 4K TV also comes with the Alexa Voice Remote, which will let you search for content, control playback, and switch input sources through voice commands. You’ll be able to further build out your smart home system with the Insignia F50 Series QLED 4K TV and the third-generation Amazon Echo Dot that comes free with it.

With retailers’ 50-inch TV deals, upgrading your home theater setup is more affordable than ever. If that’s your plan, then take advantage of Best Buy’s $160 discount for the 50-inch Insignia F50 Series QLED 4K TV, which lowers its price to only $270 from its sticker price of $430. Every purchase of the 4K TV also comes with a free third-generation Amazon Echo Dot smart speaker, which goes for $40. It’s unclear how long this deal will last, but we’re encouraging you to move fast before it goes offline.

