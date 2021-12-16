When you’re looking for 4K TV deals, you might want to think about how your new TV will contribute to your smart home setup. For your convenience, you should purchase a smart TV like the 55-inch Insignia F30 Series 4K TV, which is available from Best Buy with a $210 discount that lowers its price to $340 from its original price of $550. To sweeten the offer, every purchase of the 4K TV comes with the third-generation Amazon Echo Dot, a $40 smart speaker that will add to your smart home’s capabilities.

The Insignia F30 Series 4K TV is powered by Amazon’s Fire TV platform, which works with the TV’s Alexa Voice Remote so that you can use voice commands with Amazon’s Alexa for functions such as controlling playback, switch inputs, searching for content, and much more. The smart TV supports streaming services like Amazon Prime Video, Netflix, and Disney+, and it even comes with a 30-day subscription to FuboTV and a three-month subscription to Apple TV+. The free third-generation Amazon Echo Dot will further expand your access to Alexa, for an additional option of controlling the Insignia F30 Series 4K TV, as well as your other smart home devices.

The best 4K TVs offer amazing picture quality, and the Insignia F30 Series 4K TV does that as well through its 55-inch screen with 4K Ultra HD resolution and High Dynamic Range. Most living rooms will do well with a 55-inch TV, according to Digital Trends’ 4K TV buying guide, though you might also want to check out our guide on what size TV to buy just to make sure. The Insignia F30 Series 4K TV also comes with parental controls, if you want to manage the content that your children consume.

The 55-inch Insignia F30 Series 4K TV will make your home theater setup smarter, especially with Best Buy’s offer that includes the third-generation Amazon Echo Dot with every purchase of the TV. It’s available for just $340, after a $210 discount to its original price of $550, plus the freebies. There’s no telling how long the deal will last though, so if you’re already looking forward to watching your favorite shows and movies on the 55-inch Insignia F30 Series 4K TV, don’t hesitate. Click that Buy Now button as soon as you can.

