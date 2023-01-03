Start 2023 with a brand new 55-inch 4K TV – now just $280

With the new year comes an opportunity from Best Buy to upgrade your home theater setup, as the retailer has slashed the price of the 55-inch Insignia F30 Series 4K TV by $170. You’ll only have to pay a very affordable $280 instead of $450, but you need to act fast if you’re interested. That’s because there’s no telling how much time you’ve got left to avail this offer, which is one of the best TV deals that you can shop as we welcome 2023.

Why you should buy the 55-inch Insignia F30 Series 4K TV

You’ll enjoy watching your favorite shows and movies on the 55-inch display of the Insignia F30 Series 4K TV because with 4K Ultra HD resolution, details will be sharper and colors will be more vivid. The 4K TV also supports High Dynamic Range, which provides a much more impressive improvement to picture quality than just high resolution, according to our 4K TV buying guide. You’re only issue would be making sure that the 4K TV will fit in your available space, so it’s highly recommended that you check out our guide on what size TV to buy.

A smart TV is a necessity these days so that you can watch all of the popular streaming content. You’ll get one with the Insignia F30 Series 4K TV, which runs on Amazon’s Fire TV. In addition to access to services such as Netflix and Amazon Prime Video, you’ll also be able to use voice commands with Amazon’s Alexa through the Alexa Voice Remote. The 4K TV also supports Apple’s AirPlay, so you can share videos and photos from an Apple device to the 55-inch screen.

