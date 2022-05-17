Best Buy’s deal of the day is a 55-inch 4K TV for $330

If you’ve been keeping a close eye on the best TV deals, you’re going to love the offer Best Buy has right now. Today only, you can buy an Insignia 55-inch Class F50 QLED 4K TV for just $330, saving you $170 off the usual price of $500. Easily one of the cheapest QLED TV deals available right now, you’ll need to be quick if you want to enjoy QLED technology for less. The deal is today only and it’s truly fantastic value. Read on while we take a look at why it’s so great.

Insignia may not be one of the best TV brands right now, but it’s still well worth checking out at this price. QLED technology means that you get a superior picture quality to regular 4K TVs with many of the best TVs offering similar technology. In the case of the Insignia 55-inch Class F50 QLED 4K TV, you get heavily saturated and precisely defined colors so everything you watch is vivid with intense colors. In conjunction with 4K resolutions, HDR, and Dolby Vision, everything looks fantastic. Whether you’re gaming or watching a movie, QLED is quite the step up from a conventional 4K picture.

In addition, the Insignia 55-inch Class F50 QLED 4K TV has plenty of useful features. It implements narrow bezels so you get a sleek and narrow-looking design in your living room. It also supports HDMI ARC and HDMI eARC so it pairs well with a compatible soundbar or AV receiver. DTS Virtual-X Sound gives you a three-dimensional audio experience in the meantime, while there are four HDMI ports in all. Alexa voice controls are super useful, too, allowing you to search for shows and content more easily than having to use a regular remote. The Insignia 55-inch Class F50 QLED 4K TV is consistently designed around convenience so it’s a breeze to use as indicated by its use of Fire TV technology.

Normally priced at $500, the Insignia 55-inch Class F50 QLED 4K TV is down to just $330 for today only at Best Buy. An awesome deal for anyone looking to upgrade their HD or 4K TV to something even better, buy it now while stocks last. It’s a fantastic upgrade for a super low price.

