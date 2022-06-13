 Skip to main content
We can’t believe how cheap this 55-inch QLED TV is today

Jennifer Allen
By
Insignia F50 QLED TV placed on a TV stand displaying streaming apps.

If you’re looking for one of the best TV deals around, we recommend the Insignia 55-inch Class F50 Series QLED TV available at Best Buy right now. Normally priced at $500, it’s down to just $340 for a limited time only. That’s astonishingly good value for a QLED TV and the highlight of the Best Buy TV deals going on at the moment. You’ll need to be quick though. It’s cheap enough that we can’t see this deal sticking around for long. Here’s why it’s worth your money.

As we said, the Insignia 55-inch Class F50 Series QLED TV uses QLED technology which is a huge plus point, futureproofing your TV for a while. It means you get to enjoy precisely defined colors with a vivid picture, whatever you’re watching. Alongside that is Dolby Vision support so which further gives you better picture quality, sharper contrast, and a more precise color palette. QLED is a true game-changer of a technology that makes a big difference whether you love watching movies, sports, or playing games.

Alongside that great technology, the Insignia 55-inch Class F50 Series QLED TV also has other useful additions. It has Alexa voice controls as well as Fire TV built-in so there are plenty of options for streaming intent or searching for things with your voice rather than typing them in on the remote. Support for HDMI ARC and eARC means you can connect compatible soundbars easily, or you can stick with the DTS Virtual-X Sound technology that’s included to give you an immersive experience. The Insignia 55-inch Class F50 Series QLED TV looks great too thanks to narrow bezels and the fact you can wall-mount it. It’s sure to be a great addition to your home without breaking the bank.

Normally priced at $500, the Insignia 55-inch Class F50 Series QLED TV is down to just $340 at Best Buy right now. A considerable saving of $160, it’s one of the best QLED TV deals around and should delight many at this price. You’ll need to be fast though as we think stock will be very limited when it’s this cheap. Don’t delay, buy now.

