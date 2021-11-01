This 58-inch 4K TV is down to $350 at Best Buy for Black Friday

TVs are always a Black Friday favorite as we seek to enhance our viewing experience for that extra entertainment value. This Black Friday, this massive Insignia 58-inch Class F30 Series LED 4K UHD Smart Fire TV is only $350 at Best Buy! That’s a staggering $230 off, as the original price is $580. If you’re in the market for a new TV and want one that is capable of 4K with Smart Fire pre-installed, this beast of a TV is just for you. This is one of the best Black Friday deals the Digital Trends team has found this year, so if you want to take advantage of this deal, don’t hesitate!

The Insignia 58-inch Class F30 Series TV is a powerful piece of hardware capable of taking your viewing experience to the next level. With 4K support and a 2160p resolution, you could probably see every single pore and blackhead on your favorite actor’s nose with this TV. If you fall out of love with Brad Pitt, you have this amazing Ultra HD TV to blame. The display screen is 58 inches which is absolutely huge, but it can fit right on your wall with its sturdy wall mount.

If you love streaming, then this TV has Amazon Fire built right in with Alexa voice control enabled! This TV connects to Wi-Fi so you can connect your favorite streaming services like Netflix, Hulu, Prime Video, and Disney+. There are so many options with this TV, and the navigation system is simple and easy to use. For those who don’t have a Smart TV yet, now’s your chance to get yourself one at a massive discount at Best Buy this year.

Every year we search for Best Buy Black Friday deals, but this one is one of the best we’ve come across in some time! For only $350, you can go home with a massive 58-inch TV with Smart TV capabilities (or you could purchase it online if you don’t want to go out and carry a TV home). It’s not every day you see a discount of $230 on a device as attractive and useful as this. Upgrade your TV to this 4K 2160p Ultra HD Insignia masterpiece to elevate your streaming experience and watch your favorite TV shows in the comfort of your home.

