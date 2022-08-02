Hurry — this 70-inch 4K TV is under $500 at Best Buy today

If you’re looking for great value, one of the best TV deals around today is being able to snap up an Insignia 70-inch Class F30 Series 4K TV from Best Buy for only $470. Normally priced at $650, you save $180 by buying today. Paying $470 for a 70-inch 4K TV is a pretty great deal as anyone who has been checking out recent 70-inch TV deals can tell you. Buy it now and you even get a free Amazon Echo Dot (3rd generation) included in the deal. While it might not be the biggest name brand around, there are some key reasons why you might want to snap up the Insignia 70-inch Class F30 Series 4K TV and we’re here to tell you why.

Why you should buy the Insignia 70-inch Class F30 Series 4K TV

Insignia doesn’t feature among the best TV brands but don’t let that put you off. Insignia is Best Buy’s own brand for TVs and its range often offers a lot of what you would expect to see from the best TVs for under $500 even if it isn’t a high flyer in the industry.

In the case of the Insignia 70-inch Class F30 Series 4K TV, it’s fairly obvious what the main selling point is — its huge screen. Instantly, a 70-inch TV can’t help but look great. It lacks some of the finer features you see amongst the very best TVs but there’s still High Dynamic Range that gives you a wide range of color details along with sharper contrast. Basically, what you watch will look far better than your old HDTV. Sound-wise, the Insignia 70-inch Class F30 Series 4K TV should also appeal thanks to its support for HDMI ARC so you can quickly hook up a soundbar or AV receiver to ensure sound is synced up appropriately. The Insignia 70-inch Class F30 Series 4K TV is also convenient in other ways, such as having Fire TV built in so that it’s easy to find all your favorite streaming apps, with an Alexa voice remote saving you the need to type in a long search query as you can speak to the TV to search for shows instead.

The Insignia 70-inch Class F30 Series 4K TV might not be the most feature-rich TV around but it definitely has the essentials covered and it’s a good deal at this price. Normally $650, the Insignia 70-inch Class F30 Series 4K TV is down to $470 at Best Buy, saving you $180 off the usual price. If you want a large TV while keeping to a tight budget, it’s hard to say no to this one.

