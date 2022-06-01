Best Buy’s deal of the day is a 70-inch TV for $500

If you want a big TV but you’re on a tight budget, we’ve spotted one of the best TV deals around to address this predicament. Best Buy has a 70-inch Insignia 4K TV for just $500, saving you $150 off the usual price of $650. The Insignia 70-inch F30 4K TV has all the basics you could need from a 4K TV while keeping costs down. If you’re looking for a big screen, this could well be the one for you. Here’s what you need to know.

The Insignia 70-inch F30 4K TV is well suited for a living room, den, or even your bedroom, thanks to it having all the essentials. One of the cheapest 70-inch TV deals around, you get far more than just 4K resolutions and HDR. It also has a LED-backlit LCD screen so you get a wider range of colors and contrast. Alongside that, it supports HDMI ARC so you can hook it up to a compatible soundbar. Alternatively, DTS Studio Sound ensures you get immersive and realistic audio every time.

Along with all that, the Insignia 70-inch F30 4K TV is smart. It offers Alexa voice controls so you can easily find the entertainment you want to watch, without needing to type commands into the remote. There’s access to thousands of channels and apps thanks to Fire TV support, so there’s always something new to watch. The Insignia 70-inch F30 4K TV also bundles in parental controls so you can keep your little ones safe. Elsewhere, three HDMI ports prove handy while there’s support for Apple AirPlay if you want to cast content over from your iPhone or iPad. It’s all a suitably well-rounded bunch of features that ensure the Insignia 70-inch F30 4K TV is one of the most suitable Best Buy TV deals for many users.

Normally priced at $650, the Insignia 70-inch F30 4K TV is down to just $500 at Best Buy for a limited time only. If you’re keen to upgrade to a large display, this is your chance to do so without breaking the bank. It’s a great option for those on a budget.

