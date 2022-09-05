Best Buy’s Labor Day sale drops the price of this 70-inch TV to $430

Labor Day sales are everywhere right now and we’re particularly loving an awesome deal at Best Buy today. Right now, you can buy the Insignia 70-inch Class F30 Series 4K TV for $430 saving you a huge $220 off the usual price of $650. Working out at 33% off, if a 70-inch TV always seemed unavoidable to you, this discount may have just changed that. You even get a free Amazon Echo Dot (3rd generation) bundled in entirely for free. With the deal likely to end soon, let’s take a quick look at why you need this TV.

Why you should buy the Insignia 70-inch Class F30 Series 4K TV

One of the highlights of the Labor Day TV sales, Insignia may not feature amongst the best TV brands but we still think this display is worth your time. Of course, there’s the huge 70-inch display that is a huge selling point. It offers a 4K resolution with High Dynamic Range plus it’s an LED-backlit LCD screen so you get a wide range of colors and contrast.

The Insignia 70-inch Class F30 Series 4K TV also has other useful features. It has Amazon Fire TV built into it so you can easily access thousands of channels, apps, and Alexa skills. This includes Prime Video, Netflix, Hulu, HBO Max, and countless more of your favorite streaming services. The TV also has Alexa voice controls built in so that you can easily search across apps with your voice, switch inputs, and more. The Insignia 70-inch 4K TV also supports Apple AirPlay for easily sharing content from an Apple device to your TV with the touch of a button. When it comes to smart capabilities, the Insignia 70-inch 4K TV easily rivals the best TVs in terms of convenience.

Also offering DTS Studio Sound and support for HDMI ARC so you can easily connect it to a compatible soundbar or AV receiver, the Insignia 70-inch 4K TV packs a lot into its low price so it’s sure to be a comfortable addition to your living room, den or other part of the home.

Normally priced at $650, the Insignia 70-inch Class F30 Series 4K TV is down to just $430 for a limited time only at Best Buy. A considerable saving of $220, this is the ideal time to upgrade to a larger TV without having to pay a fortune. Buy it now while stocks last.

Editors' Recommendations