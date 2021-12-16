This is the cheapest 70-inch TV worth buying today

With 4K TV deals, it’s become more affordable to upgrade your home theater setup with top-of-the-line displays, and with the arrival of 70-inch TV deals, bringing a cinematic experience into your living room is no longer an impossible dream. For example, Best Buy is selling the 70-inch Insignia F30 Series 4K TV for just $500, after a $250 discount to its original price of $750, for an offer that may be too good to ignore if you’re on the hunt for a new TV.

If a 70-inch 4K TV fits your living room after checking our guide on what size TV to buy, the Insignia F30 Series 4K TV should be at the top of your list. It features a 70-inch screen with 4K Ultra HD resolution and High Dynamic Range, which will let you enjoy vivid colors and sharp details, plus DTS Studio Sound for realistic audio and HDMI ARC support that eliminates the need for an extra cable as audio may be sent directly from the HDMI jack to a compatible soundbar or AV receiver.

Like most of the best 4K TVs, the Insignia F30 Series 4K TV is a smart TV, which means it can connect to the internet to access streaming services such as Amazon Prime Video, Netflix, and Disney+. It’s powered by Amazon’s Fire TV platform, and to instantly expand your smart home setup and your streaming options, every purchase of the Insignia F30 Series 4K TV comes with the 3rd-generation Amazon Echo Dot smart speaker, a 30-day subscription to FuboTV, and a three-month subscription to Apple TV+ if you’re a new subscriber.

Don’t miss this opportunity to upgrade to a 70-inch 4K TV for much cheaper than usual with Best Buy’s offer for the Insignia F30 Series 4K TV. The retailer has slashed its price by $250, which brings it down to an affordable $500 from its original price of $750, while also offering freebies with every purchase. It’s unclear when the deal will end, so if you don’t want to miss out on this offer for the 70-inch Insignia F30 Series 4K TV, you shouldn’t waste time. Click that Buy Now button as soon as you can.

